Featuring island havens and historic retreats, Business Destinations’ 10 Top Destinations for Autumn 2019 are not to be missed

The Seychelles’ sunny climes and azure waters are the stuff of fantasy for many a traveller. The island archipelago is rich with coral reefs, unique varieties of flora and fauna, numerous white-sand beaches and lush mountain rainforests, while its national calendar is packed with festivals, feasts and more. It’s now easier than ever to visit the Seychelles, as the islands are served by an ever-growing range of major airlines.

Elsewhere in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius has been hard at work expanding its touristic offering beyond sun, sea and sand. The island nation has emerged as a hotspot for golf enthusiasts, boasting 10 international-standard 18-hole courses and numerous global competitions every year. For honeymooning couples, Mauritius’ romantic reputation precedes it, and this shows no sign of waning thanks to a new crop of luxurious retreats offering personalised packages for newlyweds.

Also on Business Destinations’ list is the verdant city of Oslo and its buzzing art district, at the centre of which sits boutique hotel The Thief. Its chic coal-grey walls are lined with creations borrowed from the adjacent modern art museum, while the spa boasts a Moroccan mud room, traditional hammam and scented sauna.

Across the continent, oenophiles will delight in Porto’s 2,000-year winegrowing history and plethora of vineyards in the Douro Valley, many of which hold regular tastings. For a truly immersive experience, book a stay at the Yeatman, a boutique hotel nestled among ancient wine lodges – its presidential suite even features a barrel-shaped bed.

Finally, when summer draws to a close in Europe, travellers should look to Australia’s Gold Coast for a dose of winter sun. The region has reinvented itself in recent years and now boasts a thriving foodie scene, although its ancient treasures such as the UNESCO-listed Gondwana Rainforests should not be overlooked.

