Cloud Analytics: World Market Insights & Outlook to 2025 - Analysis on Cloud BI Tools, Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions, CEP, EIM, EPM, GGR, and Analytics Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.6%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Cloud BI Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.2 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud BI Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Cloud BI Tools will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Birst

C9

Google Inc.

Host Analytics

MicroStrategy

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Tech International AB

SAP SE



SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Teradata Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cloud and Data Analytics: A Potent Combination

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Cloud BI Tools (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

CEP (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

EIM (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

EPM (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

GGR (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Analytics Solutions (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cloud Analytics Drives the Future of Organizations

Big Data Analytics Going the Cloud Way

EPM Cloud Gains Momentum

Predictive Analytics Unveils Insights into Future

Key Challenges to Address

Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Computing

Select Cloud Analytics Products

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Cloud Analytics

Advantages of Cloud Analytics

Cloud Analytics by Solution

Cloud BI

EPM Cloud

Cloud-based CEP

Cloud-based EIM

Cloud-based Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions

Cloud-based Governance, Risk and Compliance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Cloud BI Tools (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CEP (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

EIM (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

EPM (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

GGR (Segment) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Cloud BI Tools (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

CEP (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

EIM (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

EPM (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

GGR (Segment) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fqi9e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

