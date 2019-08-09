Crypto Payment Startup HUPAYX to Tap into Four Hundred Thousand Stores in S. Korea

/EIN News/ -- The South Korean based payment platform HUPAYX specializing in real-time crypto payments is gaining much interest by partnering with various high profile domestic companies and creating its own Alliance Group, whilst tapping into 400,000 stores in S. Korea.



SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The goal of The Human Plus team, the makers of HUPAYX , is creating a new global paradigm in blockchain based everyday economy together with its alliance partners. One of the recent and most significant partnerships was made with KIS Information Communications, second largest VAN and merchant terminal company with over 2 million payment service app users.

KIS is a subsidiary of NICE Group, which has 28 years of financial infrastructure in Korea. The company is expanding its services at home and abroad on the basis of credit information, financial services and manufacturing business. KIS introduced an electronic signature system through continuous technological innovation and created the first of its kind cash receipt system. It is seeking to expand and diversify its business based on various infrastructures in the domestic market.

Through this exclusive business agreement HUPAYX payment solution is to be implemented at 420,000 locations in the Seoul area alone. The scope of the project ranges from implementation at Duty free shops, tourist shopping districts, as well as integrating service via an app with the HUPAY Wallet. The pilot project is expected to kick start in Q3 ~Q4 of 2019.

The Human Plus Team commented:

“We believe that some of the key partnerships we did reflects not only on HUPAYX potential, but also in trust and technological advantage we possess over our competitors.”

The company also stated that their goal is to partner with over 1 million stores by the end of 2019 and subsequent integration in Q1 of 2020. The company’s HUPAY Wallet and merchant pos called HPOS is now available as a Beta version for download on Google Play store (iOS in November of 2019).

HUPAYX Partners with Country’s 3rd Largest Telecom Company

South Korean based startup HUPAYX is a cryptocurrency point of sale and blockchain based payment solution geared toward facilitating shopping experiences for both HUPAYX's contributors, as well as the general public. HUPAYX's corporate and institutional alliance allows for unique seamless combinations of products and services from a broad range of industries.

HUPAYX has signed a business agreement with LG U+ to secure merchants and distribute its POS systems via the LG U+ network. LGU+, an affiliate of LG Group, is a company that provides the country's top-level wireless internet, smart home and Internet-related corporate services, with over 15 million members nationwide.

The HUPAYX team is now preparing to launch various local governments’ backed blockchain-based digital currency business. The LG U+ partnership will help the company leverage its sales partnership, merchant applications, and telecom infrastructure to expand its merchants base starting from domestic market.

Last year, LG U+ has joined with global partners in Japan, Taiwan and the United States to offer subscribers a blockchain-based overseas payment service. The partnership comprised of Taiwan-based Far EasTone Telecommunications and Japan-based SoftBank for the new service. U.S.-based TBCASoft is to provide their blockchain platform.

