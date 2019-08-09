USB Type-C Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the USB Type-C market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in USB Type-C business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of USB Type-C market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the USB Type-C market.
This study considers the USB Type-C value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
HDMI
MHL
Thunderbolt
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Computing
Consumer electronics
Wireless
Automotive
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Infineon Technologies AG
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Belkin International, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.
Microchip Technology, Inc.
Diodes, Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global USB Type-C Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global USB Type-C by Manufacturers
4 USB Type-C by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global USB Type-C Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
……Continued
