Cloud Collaboration Market to Record a CAGR of 12.8% Between 2019 & 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Collaboration - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud Collaboration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Unified Communication and Collaboration, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.7 Billion by the year 2025, Unified Communication and Collaboration will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.7% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Unified Communication and Collaboration will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Google, Inc.
- Intralinks Holdings
- Jive Software, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Collaboration: Key to Business Success
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cloud Collaboration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Document Management System (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Project and Team Management (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Trend to Drive Cloud Collaboration
- Cloud Collaboration Eases Cloud App Convergence
- Cloud Collaboration Plays a Pivotal Role in Boosting Employee Productivity
- DIY, Crowdsourcing, and AI & Machine Learning Offer Ample Growth Opportunities for Social Business Collaboration
- Other Key Collaboration Trends
- Collaboration Trends to Watch Out For
- Unified Communications Poised for Rapid Change
- Cloud Collaboration: A One Stop Location for Project and Team Management
- Major Trends Impacting Document Management
- Enterprise Social Collaboration Drives Business Dexterity & Responsiveness
- Challenges for Cloud Collaboration
- Overview of Select Cloud Collaboration Tools
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cloud Collaboration
- Features of Cloud Collaboration
- Benefits of Cloud Collaboration
- Cloud Collaboration by Solution
- Unified Communication and Collaboration
- Document Management System
- Project and Team Management
- Enterprise Social Collaboration
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cloud Collaboration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Document Management System (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Project and Team Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cloud Collaboration Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Document Management System (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Project and Team Management (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
