Cloud Collaboration Market to Record a CAGR of 12.8% Between 2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Collaboration - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Collaboration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.8%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Unified Communication and Collaboration, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.7 Billion by the year 2025, Unified Communication and Collaboration will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.7% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Unified Communication and Collaboration will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems

Google, Inc.

Intralinks Holdings

Jive Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Collaboration: Key to Business Success

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Collaboration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Document Management System (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Project and Team Management (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Trend to Drive Cloud Collaboration

Cloud Collaboration Eases Cloud App Convergence

Cloud Collaboration Plays a Pivotal Role in Boosting Employee Productivity

DIY, Crowdsourcing, and AI & Machine Learning Offer Ample Growth Opportunities for Social Business Collaboration

Other Key Collaboration Trends

Collaboration Trends to Watch Out For

Unified Communications Poised for Rapid Change

Cloud Collaboration: A One Stop Location for Project and Team Management

Major Trends Impacting Document Management

Enterprise Social Collaboration Drives Business Dexterity & Responsiveness

Challenges for Cloud Collaboration

Overview of Select Cloud Collaboration Tools

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Cloud Collaboration

Features of Cloud Collaboration

Benefits of Cloud Collaboration

Cloud Collaboration by Solution

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Document Management System

Project and Team Management

Enterprise Social Collaboration

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Collaboration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Document Management System (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Project and Team Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Collaboration Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Document Management System (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Project and Team Management (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Enterprise Social Collaboration (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psvtzk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.