Reimagining the Agency 2030

Exdion Solutions

TEXAS, PLANO, USA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions have heard from Exdion thought leader Sandeep Deva on REIMAGING THE AGENCY at LULU virtual conference held at Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of California, Have you missed a webinar?Please follow the link attached..

Reimaging the agency



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.