Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market to Reach US$5111.44 mn by 2025 as its Adoption Rises in Pharmaceutical Industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research recently added a new publication to its ever-growing repository. The research report, titled “Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” presents a clear picture of the market. It highlights the factors that are likely to drive it and the ones that are expected to restrain it. Analysts have analyzed changing market dynamics that are expected to influence the chocolate liquid extract market across Europe.



According to the research report, the Europe chocolate liquid extract market was worth US$4609.24 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$5111.44 mn by the end of 2025. During the years of 2019 and 2025, the Europe market for chocolate liquid extract is expected to register a CAGR of 1.34%.

Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market: Drivers

The Europe chocolate liquid extract market is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years. The high demand for confectionary products is the primary reason for the expansion of this market. Chocolate liquid extract is essentially used as a flavouring agent. However, in recent years, its demand is being spiked by the healthcare industry as it offers several medicinal benefits. For instance, the medical sector states that cocoa helps in managing high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. It is a rich source of flavonoids, which destress the veins and lower the blood pressure. Research suggests that these compounds have the potential to calm the chemical activity that leads to inflammation or blockage of blood vessels.

In addition, the Europe chocolate liquid extract market is also expected to rise as manufacturers are retailing sugar free options for fitness-conscious consumers. Increasing number of bakeries and growing population of home bakers are also projected to contribute to the consumption of Europe chocolate liquid extract market.

Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market: Segments

The types of chocolate liquid extracts available on the Europe market are organic and conventional, which come in three flavours, namely, white, milk, and dark. In terms of applications, the Europe chocolate liquid extract market is segmented on the basis of cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical industry, and food and beverages such as bakery, confectionary, breakfast cereals, dairy, infant formula, dietary supplements, and chocolate sauce. Analysts anticipate that the confectionary segment will leading one as it always will be the biggest consumer of chocolate liquid extracts.

Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market: Geographical Segmentation

The countries studied in the Europe chocolate liquid extract market are Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, and Rest of Europe.

Europe Chocolate Liquid Extract Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the Europe chocolate liquid extract market are Olam, Cemoi, Baronie, Blommer, Natra, Barry Cellebaut, Kerry Group, Haldin International, Frutarom, Horner International, Cargill, Puratos, and Irca. Companies are expected to focus on product innovation and add new flavours in the coming years to deal with the intensifying competition.

