Message From Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Algerian Foreign Minister

HE Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday received a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Hassan Ibrahim Al Maliki handed the message during a meeting with Algeria's Foreign Minister today.



