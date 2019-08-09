There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,616 in the last 365 days.

Message From Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Algerian Foreign Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

HE Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday received a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Hassan Ibrahim Al Maliki handed the message during a meeting with Algeria's Foreign Minister today.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.