The comprehensive guide to trading and investing in the Africa

AfricaAnalyst.com aims to provide objective commentary as well as, business statistical and economic information to a continent that is ‘emerging’. Industrialist, investors in people and economies do well not to generalise about one of the world great land masses. The political map of Africa is still subject to great change and provides startling examples of variable development. AfricaAnalyst.com can be relied upon to provide a meaningful source of data and is set to become the publication which will be chosen by politicians, civil servants, bankers economist industrialist, investors and members of the international business fraternity who wishes to exerts influence as well as conduct business with the African business community, and as such will become an ideal advertising medium. AfricaAnalyst.com must therefore be regarded as an integral part of a core marketing mix.

Drawing on a wide range of expertise and with contributions from leading commentators this unique publication will cover areas such as:

*A survey of business conditions in the African Markets *Investment and trading opportunities *Foreign investment criteria *Specialist Services *Banking and Finance *Agricultural Machinery and Manufacturing Equipment *Healthcare *Telecommunication *Infrastructure *Environmental Technology *Information Technology *Education *Oil and Gas

Readership

Senior government officials, Entrepreneurs, Economist, Bankers, Industrialists, Chairmen/Presidents, Managing Directors, Marketing Directors, Finance Directors, R&D Directors, Chief General Managers, Purchasing and Procurement Officers, Directors of Treasury Depts, Directors of Trade Finance, Directors of Capital Markets and Directors of Corporate Finance, Chief Financial Officers.

Media Contact: Derek Payne Tel: +447702 946578



