Outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Dispatch of Assessment Team

The Government of Japan will dispatch an assessment team composed of infectious disease experts, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), from August 10, 2019 to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

The assessment team will identify the needs of the affected areas and formulate the assistance plan based on discussions with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as relevant International Organizations.



