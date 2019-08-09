When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 22, 2016 FDA Publish Date: January 31, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Food & Beverage Safety Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description listeria outbreak Company Name: Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar, and President’s Choice Product Description: Product Description

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is temporarily suspending operations at its Springfield, Ohio production facility, and is voluntarily withdrawing from the market all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at that location (see the product list at http://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/) Products subject to the voluntary withdrawal are identified with a product code beginning with the letter “A” in the upper right-hand corner of the package (see example below), and are sold in the following states and Canadian provinces noted below. This suspension and withdrawal is being performed voluntarily by Dole out of an abundance of caution, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control. See more about this withdrawal at www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/

No additional Dole facilities are affected. Other Dole products, including fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged salads from Dole’s other processing facilities (with product codes beginning with the letters “B” or “N”), are not part of this voluntary withdrawal.

Retailers and consumers who have any remaining product with an “A” code should not consume it, and are urged to discard it. Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary withdrawal should be directed to the Dole Food Company Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111) (hours are 8:00am-8:00pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday). Media inquiries should be directed to Bil Goldfield at 818-874-4647.

Retailers which carry Dole products produced in its Springfield, OH plant (with the product code beginning with the letter “A” in the upper right-hand corner of the package) should check their store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no withdrawn product is available for purchase by consumers. Dole Fresh Vegetables’ customer service representatives have been contacting retailers, and are in the process of confirming that the withdrawn product has been removed from the supply chain.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

List of states included in the voluntary withdrawal:

Alabama

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Massachusetts

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Wisconsin

List of provinces included in the voluntary withdrawal:

Ontario

New Brunswick

Quebec

Dole Statement Regarding Voluntary Recall of Salads Processed at the Springfield, Ohio Facility