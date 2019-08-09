When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

JuJu Bakes, LLC, DBA The Cookie Dough Cafe of Bloomington, IL is recalling 15 cases of 1.6 ounce Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars, because they may contain peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in IL, MI, PA, IN, KY, WI, OH, MN, WV via Lipari Foods and was distributed to select retail stores.

The product comes in a 1.6 ounce, white and turquoise package marked with lot # 19177 with an expiration date of 01/22/20, UPC 850967006531. No other lots or expiration dates were affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Allergen issue was found after an employee tasted peanut butter in a bar labeled chocolate chip. The employee sampling the item did not have a peanut allergy and did not experience a reaction. Her observation led to the recall of Lot #19177. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

If you have purchased the 1.6 ounce Chocolate Chip Chilled Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bar, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 309-539-4585 x101, Monday-Friday 10am-5pm CST.