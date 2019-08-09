When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Townsend Farms, Inc., in consultation with Costco, has identified three new states receiving the recalled conventional frozen Kirkland Three Berry Blend. On June 11, 2019, Townsend Farms, Inc., reported that Costco sold the frozen Kirkland Three Berry Blend, 4 lb bag only in stores located in San Diego and Los Angeles, California and Hawaii. Out of an abundance of caution, and based on discussions with Costco and the FDA, Townsend Farms, Inc. is now reporting that Costco also sold the recalled conventional frozen Kirkland Three Berry Blend in Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. The Best By codes have not changed from the original June 11, 2019 Press Release. No product manufactured for Costco by Townsend Farms has tested positive for Hepatitis A. Costco has no product in its current inventory. Costco has been notifying its members about the potential health risk for all affected states including Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

This Notice affects the following product:

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE THREE BERRY BLEND, 4 lb bag The “Best By” code is located in the white box on the back of the Product bag (see picture for example only): FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H); FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D); FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D); MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D); APR1920,(B),(C), or (D); APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F); APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H); APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H); MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H); MAY0420 (H).

Below each “Best By” code is the Vendor Code #63720 (see picture for example). Product that does not have one of the above “Best By” codes and the Vendor Code immediately below is not subject to the voluntary recall.

According to the FDA and CDC there have been no customer illness reports to date related to any product manufactured by Townsend Farms, Inc., using these blackberries.

Members who have purchased the above product should not consume it. Instead, photograph the product bag for your records, dispose of the product and contact your local Costco for a full refund.

Costco members who have questions should contact Townsend Farms, Inc., customer service representatives at 877-244- 0947 or by email at TownsendFarms4283@stericycle.com.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

Townsend Farms, Inc., is a family owned business that has been farming in Oregon since 1906. We are dedicated to safety in our food processing and sustainable farming practices. We utilize Good Agricultural Practices as well as Good Manufacturing Practices and are Safety Quality Food certified. We take your food safety seriously.

