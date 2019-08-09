Pita Pal Foods, LP Recalls Various Hummus and Dips Due to Possible Health Risk

Bucee's Garlic Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157000312 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Bucee's Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157003023 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Fresh Thyme Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 41330 11210 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 072036027023 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus 10 oz. 072036952066 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 072036027054 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 072036027030 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 072036950444 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus 10 oz. 072036027016 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 072036958648 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus 17 oz. 072036959768 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 10 oz. 851351007688 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851351007695 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 851351007701 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 6 oz. 851351007558 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 6 oz. 851351007565 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Lantana Beet Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004365 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001735 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Buffalo Hummus 10 oz. 855432004153 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Carrot Sriracha Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004266 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Cauliflower Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004884 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004686 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana White Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001438 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Edamame Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001407 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001421 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004136 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004143 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana White Bean Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004501 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004860 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001414 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Carrot Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004495 07/25/19thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Edamame Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004518 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lidl Hummus Quartet 16 oz. 4334035782713 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Olive Hummus 10 oz. 850157000657 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 850157000671 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000664 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000824 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 851570003331 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851570003508 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 85157000332 4 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus 11 oz. 851351007336 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003904 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003546 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 850157000022 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 85157000344 7 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700025 1 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000237 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003348 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 850157000695 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003638 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 10 oz. 851570003317 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 10 oz. 850157000688 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 850157000831 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 851570003614 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus 11 oz. 851351007312 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 17 oz. 851570003058 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 17 oz. 851570003089 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 851570003096 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles 2 oz. 851570003935 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear film covering. Pita Pal Original Hummus 32 oz. 851570003430 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Chipotle Black Bean Grab & Go 6 pack of 3.35 oz. 85135100773 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack 4 pack of 2 oz. 85157000374 4 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 85157000377 5 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 851570003362 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000985 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus 5 lbs. 851351007879 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700097 8 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700089 3 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame Stick 6 pack of 3.5 oz. 851351007572 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 851351007091 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Clear tub with clear lid with green rim. Reasor's Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00085 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Original Hummus 10 oz. 07876700067 0 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00070 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00068 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00069 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Spiced-Up Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00071 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00072 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 78767000816 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor's Original Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00079 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00080 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 011150995160 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Traditional Hummus 10 oz. 011150995146 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 011150995153 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Garden Vegetable Hummus 8 oz. 41318092394 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Garlic Hummus 8 oz. 41318092370 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Traditional Hummus 8 oz. 41318092356 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 8 oz. 41318092387 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 8 oz. 41318092363 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548595289 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel 4.1 oz. 52548595272 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548613037 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.