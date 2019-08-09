Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on behalf of investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA)

On July 29, 2019, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The company disclosed a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter. Revising its fiscal year 2019 guidance, Granite stated that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects.

On this news, Granite’s stock price fell $7.98 per share, or 17.94%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

On or about May 10, 2019, Uber announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $45.00 per share. Three months later, Uber reported a significant earnings miss, losing $5.24 billion in one quarter, and reporting revenue of $2.87 billion, against analyst expectations of $3.05 billion.

