CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100 celebrations will be in Charlottetown on August 10th at the Confederation Centre of the Arts (CCOA). CN has a long and rich history on Prince Edward Island and in Charlottetown and is proud to include these important historic CN locations on the CN 100 tour.



CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919, and has since contributed continuously to Canada’s economy and prosperity. Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada’s economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers’ goods annually. Between 1885 and 1989, CN operated trains across Prince Edward Island. Today, CN still serves many intermodal customers on the Island via its trucking service, CNTL, and CN has several thousand retirees who call the Island home. A CNTL Intermodal truck will be parked all weekend next to the Charlottetown Convention Centre.

As part of the 100 anniversary celebrations, CN will be hosting a dinner for CN customers, retirees, and partners at the CCOA on August 10th. CN is proud to support the CCOA throughout the years and will continue to do so with a renewed partnership. The event will feature the Confederation Players, a talented, Island-based troupe of young, bilingual Canadian actors, in character as the Fathers and Ladies of Confederation.

Following the dinner, CN will host a free and open street concert, on Victoria Row, featuring Patrick Ledwell’s Island Review and the incomparable Montreal-based 1945 The Band. The show will get underway at 8 pm on August 10th.

“I’m proud to announce the donation of an urban forest to Charlottetown, a city well known for its urban forest and canopy,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “CN has a proud history of supporting non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives as the company believes in making lasting changes in the communities where we operate and serve our customers. This donation will attest to CN’s continued commitment to the City of Charlottetown and to the province of Prince Edward Island.”

CN also announced the donation of $100,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation (QEH).

“We are so pleased to be chosen as part of CN’s 100th anniversary celebrations by receiving this $100,000 funding for priority medical equipment to care for children across the Island requiring ear, nose and throat care,” said Ed Lawlor, Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. “Just as the railway ran tip-to-tip from Tignish to Elmira, the QEH also serves Islanders in every community in the province. Many CN retirees and their spouses still live in those communities and this generous donation will help us improve the level of care provided to all Island children.”

CN will also be donating $10,000 to the Elmira Railway Museum and sponsoring the reprinting of A Photo History of the Prince Edward Island Railway, a complete guide the history of the railway in Prince Edward Island

“As a CN retiree and active member of the Pensioners’ Association, I am pleased to see that the province is still very much part of the CN family,” declared Myron Matheson, past president of the CN Pensioners’ Association. “CN railroaders from Prince Edward Island helped build our country and we are pleased to see that our contribution is being recognized as part of the CN 100 celebrations.”

Little Obie, CN’s scale model CN train, which helps educate children about rail safety will participate in Old Home Week’s Gold Cup Parade on August 16th with the Confederation Players on board.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

