MTV VJs Reunion Set for NostalgiaCon ‘80s Pop Culture Convention

Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter will greet fans and co-host NostalgiaCon’s two major music nights

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of NostalgiaCon’s inaugural ‘80’s pop culture convention ( www.NostalgiaCon80s.com ) September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center announced today that Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter, three of the iconic, original MTV VJs are joining the show for a weekend reunion that will also include them hosting the event’s two major music night concerts.



Goodman, Blackwood, and Hunter are pop culture royalty to legions of ‘80s kids who saw the world of music, fashion and sometimes film through the tastes, news updates and/or interviews of the MTV VJs. Last week MTV celebrated its 38th anniversary and Goodman himself is the answer to the trivia question everyone has in mind: Who was the first VJ to appear on MTV?

As part of a multi-faceted engagement at NostalgiaCon, the VJs will participate in a retrospective panel about MTV, sign autographs and take pictures with fans, as well as host the two nights of music concerts set for NostalgiaCon: Saturday’s New Wave Night and Sunday’s ‘80s Mixed Tape Night. This year the concerts are part of the all-inclusive one and two-day passes of NostalgiaCon. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nostalgiacon-2019-tickets-63482801769 .

About NostalgiaCon

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon ( www.NostalgiaCon80s.com ) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980’s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

