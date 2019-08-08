DISYS Named to SIA’s 2019 Largest Staffing Firms List

Now in its 25th year, Digital Intelligence Systems LLC increases market through growth & strategic acquisition strategy

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) has been named to SIA's 2019 list of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States .



Compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts . The ranking program recognizes firms that have generated at least $100 million in the previous year and show continued growth & increased market share. This year’s list places DISYS as No. 59 out of the 157 staffing firms on the list.

“Organizations who understand the changing landscape of the staffing industry are making strategic decisions to expand their reach and market share, while also streamlining internal processes that allow them to attract top talent,” said DISYS CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed . “We have a leadership team focused on strategic goals and are executing them with teams who understand the importance of our focus.”

DISYS’ recent expansion is fueled by its growth-through-acquisition model . The company has completed strategic acquisitions of two top-tier organizations, Xtreme Consulting Group in 2018 and Princeton Information in 2019. Through the Princeton Information acquisition , DISYS added more than 60 new clients to its multiple-industry portfolio. As a result, the company has increased its market share and footprint within the financial services industry and the New York City area.

Besides celebrating record-setting growth and the success of its implemented strategies, the organization is also recognizing its 25 th anniversary while also becoming a nearly $500M organization.

“This year has already proven to be a huge success for DISYS,” Ahmed said. “And we are constantly building upon that success. Making this year’s list is further proof of what we are doing is working in the marketplace.”

Besides making this year’s Largest Staffing Firms list, DISYS also was named to SIA’s Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms – another milestone moment for the organization.

“We are so proud of what we are doing and realize our entire organization plays a huge part in our company getting to this place,” Ahmed said. “We are excited about the momentum we have built and will continue to expand upon it for our future success and growth.”

SIA further echoes this sentiment as it anticipates continued growth – a growth the industry has experienced for the last 11 years.

“Our report highlights the breadth and depth of staffing companies currently operating in the US marketplace,” said Timothy Landhuis, Director of Research, North America at SIA. “Capitalizing on the need for staffing services across all sectors of the economy, we continue to see a multitude of industrial and professional staffing firms sustain impressive revenue levels and achieve further growth.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Visit www.staffingindustry.com for more information.

