Uber Investigated for Federal Securities Law Violations by Block & Leviton – Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Just three months after going public at $45 per share, Uber reported a significant earnings miss, losing $5.24 billion in one quarter, and reporting revenue of $2.87 billion, against analyst expectations of $3.05 billion. We are investigating, among other things, whether Uber made false or misleading statements in its prospectus or registration statement.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Uber common stock, particularly if you did so as part of Uber’s IPO, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph McClellan at (617) 398-5660, by e-mail at jmcclellan@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://www.shareholder.law/uber .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked fourth among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

Joe McClellan

(617) 398-5660 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

jmcclellan@blockesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.