Husqvarna Group Aims to Extend the Life of Manufacturing Assets as it exits its McRae, GA Facility

Wide Selection of Manufacturing Equipment up for Auction on Liquidity Services Marketplace www.Go-Dove.com

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husqvarna Group has contracted Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) to conduct an online auction for retired manufacturing equipment as Husqvarna exits its McRae, GA manufacturing facility. The sale is a large effort to promote sustainable practices and extend the life of the manufacturing equipment by selling to other manufacturers of outdoor power equipment or other similar products. The equipment sale includes over 25 Komatsu, Clearing, Version, Danly and Niagara presses with supporting feeders, cradles and related peripherals. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to bid on over 100 items via Liquidity Services' online marketplace www.Go-Dove.com .



"Liquidity Services has a proven track record when it comes to surplus-asset services in the manufacturing industry, promoting sustainable asset disposition practices and maximizing cost avoidance of asset disposition,” said Jim Moore, vice president of manufacturing at Husqvarna Group. “We are confident that their deep experience and global buyer base will support our goals to extend the lifecycle of all our products and equipment as we exit our facility in McRae.”

Auction bidding is currently open until Monday, September 18, 2019 at 5pm ET at Liquidity Services' online marketplace www.Go-Dove.com . Please visit the auction webpage for more details and to sign up for the event.

“This auction is a great opportunity for other manufacturers to obtain manufacturing equipment quickly and easily through our Go-Dove marketplace as Husqvarna exits its factory in McRae,” said Chris Register, vice president of corporate services for Liquidity Services.

Featured assets include:

185 Komatsu model E2W200 Straight Side Automatic Punch Press serial number 10167, Mfg. 2007, with Feed Line

201 LVD Model HPS-315-22x15 Hydraulic 345 Ton Straight Side Press, serial number 13969, New Hydraulico Controls in 2017

311 Danly Model S4-600-108-72 Mechanical 600ton Straight Side Press, serial number 83406201

Mazak Optiplex 3015 Laser Extensible Manufacturing Cell, serial number 248302, Mfg. May/2013

8ea Robotic Wire Welding Cells, ABB Robots

OBI and Straight Side Presses 50 to 600 Ton, Hydraulic Assembly Presses, Radial Riveters, Machine Shop Equipment, Pallet Stretch Wrappers, MRO/Supply Room Inventory, Corrugated Metal Bins

Liquidity Services' Go-Dove marketplace allows professional buyers to acquire quality used industrial manufacturing and plant support equipment from any location around the globe. Bidders can evaluate available equipment from an online platform and then purchase assets via auction from top companies like Husqvarna. Go-Dove.com provides buyers a safe, easy and secure purchasing experience, which includes buyer support services, logistics and multiple payment methods.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The Company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 12,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and more than 3.5 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Julie Davis

Liquidity Services

Senior Director

202-467-6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.