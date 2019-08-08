The National Association for Proton Therapy Selects Jennifer Maggiore as Executive Director

/EIN News/ --

The National Association for Proton Therapy is pleased to announce that, after a national search led by the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, Jennifer Maggiore has been named the Association’s Executive Director. Maggiore has spent more than 20 years working in oncology field including eight years with proton therapy. Her oncology experience includes social work, radiation oncology operations and program development. She has also been involved in the American Cancer Society in various roles most recently as the Board Chair of the Northeast Region of Florida since 2017. Maggiore has been an active member of NAPT for five years including serving on its Board of Directors since 2016.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, NAPT Chairperson Vickie Miller said, “We are excited about the selection of Jennifer Maggiore as the new Executive Director of NAPT. Jennifer brings a wealth of experience in the proton community and a unique perspective on the patient experience that will successfully move our organization into the future. She will be able to provide the essential leadership to continue the NAPT mission to advance awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy for cancer patients, provide education to the healthcare and lay community on these benefits, and advocate for insurance coverage for this important cancer treatment”.

As Executive Director of NAPT, Maggiore will provide leadership to help the organization in its efforts to ensure that people with cancer have access to the benefits of proton beam therapy. Regarding her new position, Maggiore said, “NAPT has a strong track record of increasing the awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy and supporting our members through advocacy and education. I am honored to bring my experience and expertise to this position and look forward to working together with our current and future members as we strive to increase patient access to proton therapy.”

Most recently, Maggiore served as the Vice President of Patient Services and Strategic Development at the Ackerman Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Florida from 2017 -2019 and the Director of Patient Services from 2008 – 2017. She was heavily involved in the operations, marketing, and business development for the proton center. Her previous experience was focused on the patient experience, support and wellness programs, and creation of survivorship programs. Her background as a social worker brings a unique perspective on improving the patient experience and managing their journey through proton therapy.

About the National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT):

The National Association for Proton Therapy (“NAPT”) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to work collaboratively to: (i) raise awareness of the therapeutic benefits of proton therapy among patients, providers, payers, policymakers, and other stakeholders, (ii) ensure patient choice and access to affordable proton therapy, and (iii) encourage cooperative research and innovation to advance the appropriate and cost-effective utilization of proton therapy. Its members – both hospital based and freestanding – are world-renowned cancer centers, a number of whom are National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) members.

