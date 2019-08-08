Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results and provide a general business update on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tuesdaymorning.com . Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 312-5376 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:00 am Central Time, Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 through 10:59 am Central Time, Sunday, August 25, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID number 2176875.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and operates over 700 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com .

