EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Six-Month Period and Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the "Company" or "EuroDry"), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today its results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2019. Euroseas Ltd. ("Euroseas" or "Former Parent Company") contributed to the Company seven subsidiaries comprising its drybulk fleet of six vessels, one Ultramax and two Kamsarmax vessels built between 2016 and 2018, and three Japanese-built Panamax vessels built between 2000 and 2004 (the "Spin-off"). The Company was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd. on May 30, 2018. Historical comparative period reflects the results of the carve-out operations of the seven subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $6.2 million. Net loss of $1.8 million; net loss attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.6 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares and a $0.2 million preferred deemed dividend) of $2.6 million or $1.14 loss per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $1.5 million or $0.65 per share basic and diluted.



for the period was $1.5 million or $0.65 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.8 million.



was $1.8 million. An average of 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $10,724 per day.



The Company declared its second cash dividend of $0.6 million on its Series B Preferred Shares. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company redeemed approximately $4.3 million of its Series B Preferred Shares with a simultaneous reduction of the dividend rate for the remaining outstanding preferred shares to 9.25% per annum (from 12%) until January 2021.

First Half 2019 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $12.0 million. Net loss of $0.9 million; net loss attributable to common shareholders (after a $1.0 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares and a $0.2 million preferred deemed dividend) of $2.2 million or $0.96 loss per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $1.9 million or $0.87 per share basic and diluted.



for the period was $1.9 million or $0.87 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.3 million.



was $4.3 million. An average of 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $10,078 per day.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “During the second quarter of 2019, the drybulk market started recovering with the spot market reaching multiyear highs by the month of July. Along with the reversal of certain short term factors, like the reopening of iron ore mines in Brazil, the improvement has also been the result of limited supply growth due to the low orderbook coupled with reduced vessel availability as a percentage of the fleet prepares to comply with the lower sulfur emission requirements. We are optimistic about the near and medium term prospects of the market as fleet growth is expected to remain constrained; the main uncertainty is related to the continuation and extent of the trade tensions, mainly between U.S. and China.

“At the same time, we are carefully evaluating various opportunities and options to deploy the funds and investment capacity we have available in terms of acquiring new vessels, renewing our fleet, and exploring merger possibilities with other fleets in accretive transactions.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of EuroDry commented: “The net revenues of the second quarter of 2019 increased slightly compared to the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the increased number of vessels operating in our fleet, partially offset by the charter rates our vessels earned during the quarter which were lower by 11.1% compared to the average time charter equivalent rate our vessels earned in the second quarter of 2018.

Total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, averaged $5,948 per vessel per day during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $6,726 per vessel per day for the same quarter of last year, and $5,898 per vessel per day for the first half of 2019 as compared to $6,701 per vessel per day for the same period of 2018. This decrease is mainly due to lower general and administrative expenses in 2019 compared to 2018 as a result of the cost of the Spin-off of EuroDry incurred in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million versus $2.4 million in the second quarter of last year. As of June 30, 2019, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $60.4 million versus unrestricted cash and restricted cash of $8.5 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $7.1 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees) and all our loan covenants are satisfied.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results:

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported total net revenues of $6.2 million representing a 1.2% increase over total net revenues of $6.1 million during the second quarter of 2018 which was the result of the increased average number of vessels partly offset by the decrease in the average time charter equivalent rate our vessels earned in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The Company reported net loss for the period of $1.8 million and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.6 million, as compared to net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.5 million and $0.4 million respectively, for the same period of 2018. The results for the second quarter of 2019 include a $0.2 million of unrealized loss on an interest rate swap contract which was entered into during the third quarter of 2018 and a $0.9 million of unrealized loss on forward freight agreement (“FFA”) contracts. Depreciation expenses for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $1.6 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period of 2018. Decreased general and administrative expenses reflect mainly expenses related to the Spin-off incurred in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, one of our vessels completed its special survey with a total cost of $0.9 million.

Interest and other financing costs for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $0.9 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2018. Interest during the second quarter of 2019 was higher due to higher debt and higher Libor during the period as compared to the same period of last year.

On average, 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $10,724 per day compared to 5.6 vessels in the same period of 2018 earning on average $12,069 per day.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million compared to $2.4 million achieved during the second quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.14 calculated on 2,244,803 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the second quarter of 2018, calculated on 2,226,753 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives, the adjusted loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 would have been $0.65 per share basic and diluted compared to adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

First Half 2019 Results:

For the first half of 2019, the Company reported total net revenues of $12.0 million representing an 11.5% increase over total net revenues of $10.7 million during the first half of 2018, as a result of the increased average number of vessels in the Company’s fleet. The Company reported net loss for the period of $0.9 million and a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.2 million, as compared to net loss and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 million and $1.4 million respectively, for the first half of 2018. Vessel operating expenses were $5.3 million for the first half of 2019 as compared to $4.4 million for the first half of 2018, mainly due to the increased average number of vessels operated, partly offset by the timing of certain repairs, maintenance expenses and spare replacements performed in the beginning of 2018, concurrently with the drydocking of the two vessels that underwent special survey. Depreciation expenses for the first half of 2019 were $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million during the same period of 2018. On average, 7.00 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $10,078 per day compared to 5.3 vessels in the same period of 2018 earning on average $11,649 per day. In the first half of 2019, one vessel underwent special survey for a total cost of $0.9 million, as compared to two vessels that underwent special survey in the first half of 2018 for a total cost of $1,4 million.

Interest and other financing costs for the first half of 2019 amounted to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2018. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt in the current period compared to the same period of 2018 and due to interest capitalized in 2018 during the construction period of m/v Ekaterini.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2019 was $4.3 million compared to $2.1 million achieved during the first half of 2018. Please see below for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income/ (loss).

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the first half of 2019 was $0.96, calculated on 2,244,803 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.64 for the first half of 2018, calculated on 2,226,753 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the loss attributable to common shareholders for the first half of the year of the unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives, the adjusted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 would have been $0.87 compared to a loss of $0.69 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2018. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.



Fleet Profile:

The EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt Year Built Employment(*)



TCE Rate ($/day) Dry Bulk Vessels Vessels in the water XENIA Kamsarmax 82,000 2016 TC until Jan-2020

+ 1 year in Charterers Option $14,100

$14,350 EIRINI P Panamax 76,466 2004 TC until Aug-19 Hire 103%

of Average

BPI** 4TC TASOS Panamax 75,100 2000 TC until Oct-19 $ 14,400 plus a Gross Ballast Bonus of 440K (total equivalent to about $10,500) PANTELIS Panamax 74,020 2000 TC until Nov-19 $11,500 ALEXANDROS P. Ultramax 63,500 2017 Guardian Navigation GMax LLC Pool Pool revenue from August 2018 EKATERINI Kamsarmax 82,000 2018 TC until Apr-20 $13,000 STARLIGHT Panamax 75,845 2004 TC until Sep-20 Hire 100% of Average BPI** 4TC Total Dry Bulk Vessels



7



528,931





Note:

(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date

(**) BPI stands for the Baltic Panamax Index; the average BPI 4TC is an index based on four time charter routes.

Summary Fleet Data:

3 months, ended

June 30, 2018 3 months, ended

June 30, 2019 6 months, ended

June 30, 2018 6 months, ended

June 30, 2019 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 5.6 7.0 5.3 7.0 Calendar days for fleet (2) 510.0 637.0 960.0 1,267.0 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 0.0 36.0 43.7 36.0 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 510.0 601.0 916.3 1,231.0 Commercial off-hire days (5) 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 Operational off-hire days (6) 0.0 10.5 3.6 12.5 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 510.0 589.8 912.7 1,217.8 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 100.0 % 98.1 % 99.6 % 98.9 % Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0 % 99.9 % 100.0 % 99.9 % Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 100.0 % 98.3 % 99.6 % 99.0 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (11) 12,069 10,724 11,649 10,078 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 4,898 5,034 5,462 4,981 General and administrative expenses (13) 1,828 914 1,239 917 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 6,726 5,948 6,701 5,898 Drydocking expenses (15) 0 1,352 1,503 714

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of scheduled off-hire days incl. laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters, pool agreements and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) Daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and management fees are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by dividing other general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. TVOE is the sum of vessel operating expenses, management fees and other general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Drydocking expenses, which include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method divided by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018



2019



2018



2019



(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Time charter revenue 6,466,876 6,541,659 11,379,371 12,643,510 Commissions (351,260 ) (353,878 ) (642,898 ) (669,652 )



Net revenues



6,115,616



6,187,781 10,736,473 11,973,858 Operating expenses Voyage expenses 311,566 216,574 747,653 370,199 Vessel operating expenses 2,076,539 2,716,397 4,443,003 5,326,829 Drydocking expenses - 861,403 1,442,657 904,599 Depreciation 1,326,639 1,589,940 2,531,778 3,197,218 Management fees 421,211 490,539 800,621 984,543 Other general and administrative expenses 932,459 581,917 1,189,720 1,162,058 Total Operating expenses (5,068,414 ) (6,456,770 ) (11,155,432 ) (11,945,446 ) Operating income / (loss) 1,047,202 (268,989 ) (418,959 ) 28,412 Other income / (expenses) Interest and finance cost (620,402 ) (927,728 ) (1,047,786 ) (1,880,548 ) Gain / (loss) on derivatives, net 24,917 (614,769 ) 113,528 902,988 Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 11,954 1,023 3,575 (561 ) Interest income 2,916 5,228 8,845 12,786 Other expenses, net (580,615 ) (1,536,246 ) (921,838 ) (965,335 ) Net income / (loss) 466,587 (1,805,235 ) (1,340,797 ) (936,923 ) Dividend Series B Preferred shares (80,204 ) (559,664 ) (80,204 ) (1,031,529 ) Preferred deemed dividend - (185,665 ) - (185,665 ) Net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 386,383 (2,550,564 ) (1,421,001 ) (2,154,117 ) Earnings / (Loss) per share, basic and diluted 0.17 (1.14 ) (0.64 ) (0.96 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 2,226,753 2,244,803 2,226,753 2,244,803





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) December 31,

2018

June 30,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,375,972 4,742,410 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,236,210 3,091,541 Other receivables 341,952 863,384 Inventories 566,947 593,280 Restricted cash 828,955 1,141,878 Prepaid expenses 147,789 328,826 Derivatives - 147,750 Due from related companies 5,967,444 - Total current assets 14,465,269 10,909,069 Fixed assets: Vessels, net 110,637,462 108,368,357 Long-term assets: Restricted cash 2,550,000 2,600,000 Derivative 55,030 - Total assets 127,707,761 121,877,426 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Long term debt, current portion 6,930,655 6,941,010 Trade accounts payable 690,653 2,126,833 Accrued expenses 1,166,209 1,454,409 Accrued preferred dividends - 952,886 Deferred revenue 196,231 211,801 Due to related companies - 670,421 Total current liabilities 8,983,748 12,357,360 Long-term liabilities: Long term debt, net of current portion 56,428,100 53,020,772 Derivatives - 302,381 Total long-term liabilities 56,428,100 53,323,153 Total liabilities 65,411,848 65,680,513 Mezzanine equity:

Series B Preferred shares (par value $0.01, 20,000,000 preferred shares authorized, 19,608 and 15,387 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 18,757,358 14,721,665 Shareholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 2,279,920 issued and outstanding)



22,799







22,799



Additional paid-in capital 52,618,022 52,708,831 Accumulated deficit (9,102,266 ) (11,256,382 ) Total shareholders' equity 43,538,555 41,475,248 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 127,707,761 121,877,426





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)







Six Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (1,340,797 ) (936,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of vessels 2,531,778 3,197,218 Amortization of deferred charges 102,759 82,527 Share-based compensation 17,517 90,809 Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives (111,242 ) 209,661 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (839,038 ) 6,428,063 Net cash provided by operating activities 360,977 9,071,355 Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash paid for vessel under construction



(18,817,048



)



- Vessel improvements - (562,494 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,817,048 ) (562,494 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in former Parent Company investment 3,298,356 - Redemption of preferred shares - (4,300,000 ) Loan arrangement fees paid (147,200 ) (22,500 ) Proceeds from long term debt 18,400,000 4,500,000 Repayment of long-term debt (3,496,486 ) (7,957,000 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 18,054,670 (7,779,500 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (401,401 ) 729,361 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,901,557 7,754,927 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 4,500,156 8,484,288

Cash breakdown

Cash and cash equivalents 2,119,123 4,742,410 Restricted cash, current 856,982 1,141,878 Restricted cash, long term 2,700,000 2,600,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows



5,676,105



8,484,288



EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to

Net income / (loss)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Net income / (loss) 466,587 (1,805,235 ) (1,340,797 ) (936,923 ) Interest and finance costs, net (incl. interest income) 617,486 922,500 1,038,941 1,867,762 Depreciation 1,326,639 1,589,940 2,531,778 3,197,218 Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative (22,631 ) 1,087,377 (111,242 ) 209,661



Adjusted EBITDA 2,388,081 1,794,582 2,118,680 4,337,718

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income / (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and unrealized gain / loss on derivatives. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) / income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, financial costs, unrealized gain/loss on derivatives, and depreciation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net income / (loss) to Adjusted net income / (loss)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares)





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Net income / (loss) 466,587 (1,805,235 ) (1,340,797 ) (936,923 ) Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative (22,631 ) 1,087,377 (111,242 ) 209,661 Adjusted net income / (loss) 443,956 (717,858 ) (1,452,039 ) (727,262 ) Preferred dividends (80,204 ) (559,664 ) (80,204 ) (1,031,529 ) Preferred deemed dividend - (185,665 ) - (185,665 )



Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 363,752 (1,463,187 ) (1,532,243 ) (1,944,456 )



Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, basic and diluted 0.16 (0.65 ) (0.69 ) (0.87 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 2,226,753 2,244,803 2,226,753 2,244,803

Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings/ (loss) per share Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted net income / (loss) to represent net income / (loss) before unrealized gain / loss on derivatives. Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share is included herein because we believe it assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of unrealized gain / loss on derivatives, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or earnings / (loss) per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.



About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.



EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters.



The Company has a fleet of 7 vessels, including 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 7 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 528,931dwt.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income/(loss) and Adjusted income/(loss) per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for EuroDry's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.











