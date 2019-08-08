Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President – Performance Engineered Products (PEP)

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS), a leading producer and distributor of high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications, announced that Sam Abdelmalek has been named Vice President and Group President – Performance Engineered Products (PEP), effective August 5, 2019. In this role, Mr. Abdelmalek will lead the Company’s PEP segment portfolio of businesses (Amega West Services, Carpenter Additive, Carpenter Powder Products (CPP), Dynamet Inc. and Latrobe Specialty Metals Distribution) and related services. Mr. Abdelmalek will report directly to Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Sam’s results-driven leadership and demonstrated expertise in ensuring operational performance and enabling commercial excellence will further position our PEP businesses for sustained growth and strong long-term success,” said Mr. Thene. “As we continue to focus on expanding our PEP capabilities, particularly in additive manufacturing, Sam will lead our teams in safely and efficiently executing our strategy, while accelerating internal innovation and differentiating Carpenter Technology as an established and respected supplier and solutions provider. We are excited to welcome Sam to Carpenter Technology.”

Mr. Abdelmalek brings 30 years of engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and operations leadership experience. Prior to joining Carpenter Technology, he served as Chief Transformation and Supply Chain Officer at Bombardier, and as Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Pratt & Whitney. He also previously held senior leadership roles at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) and its divisions, and held positions of increasing responsibility at Bell Helicopter and Turbocor Inc.

Mr. Abdelmalek holds a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Montreal, École Polytechnique.

About Carpenter Technology Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.



