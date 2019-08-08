DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financials and Provide a Business Update August 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, August 13th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Wednesday, August 14th at 7:00am Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.



Conference Call details:

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xd9aks84 Dial In: (866) 962-3583 (domestic) (630) 652-5857 (international) Conference ID: 9274148

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 21, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), replay passcode 9274148.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com or follow us on Twitter .

Contact:

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com



