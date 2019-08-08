New Book, “A Magdalene Easter – Memoirs of My Life with Jeshua”, with Messages from Mary Magdalene for Modern Times

New Book by author Shayna Sophia, A Magdalene Easter

A story of one woman’s journey into past life memories and Soul Retrieval, assisting in the Evolution of the Soul.

Mary has definitely become present at this time for a reason, we can choose to ascend with her or not. Mary is here to assist us in that decision making process and its evolution.” — Shayna Sophia

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book, “A Magdalene Easter – Memoirs of My Life with Jeshua”, Reveals an Alternative View of History and Messages from Mary Magdalene for Modern TimesShayna Sophia’s new book explores past lives, and her incarnation as Mary Magdalene.Author Shayna Sophia announces the release of her new book, A Magdalene Easter - Memoirs of My Life with Jeshua, now available in print and eBook editions. A story of one woman’s journey into past life memories and Soul Retrieval, the book explains how others may remember past life experiences and assist in the Evolution of the Soul The book contains numerous hidden gems. Some of these are wisdom on:• The Process of Meditation • Releasing Stuck Emotions• Suicide and Insanity• The Potential Impact of Past Life Bleed-Through• Time• Soul Mates• Various Crystals; activated illustrations• How to Reach Christ Command• The Events of The Crucifixion• Judgment• The Understanding of Aloneness• Gratitude Dedication• The Meaning of Ritual, and more.Shayna did not intend originally for this information to become a book. “I wrote it for myself, and I offer it to you in the hopes that you may somehow open awareness within yourself as a result of hearing my story. I’m just like you,” she says.Shayna’s memories of past lives arose in the late 1980s, when she began pursuing a spiritual journey. “The memories of many lifetimes came to me during my meditations,” she says. “I remember at least 20 or 30 of them now. I have to write them down just to keep track of them all. There are many obscure lifetimes that nobody has ever been touched by or heard about. And there are other very popular lifetimes, which are easily judged and/or worshiped by others – neither of which is of interest to me. So I would like you to know that no lifetime is any more important than another lifetime. Each is scripted by the soul between lifetimes for what is relative to its growth at the time. That is all. You either live what you wrote or you don’t. Either way you continue on your pattern of growth for the personal soul.”Shayna remembers many other lifetimes, however A Magdalene Easter – Memoirs of My Life with Jeshua focuses on her incarnation as Mary Magdalene. The memories came when Shayna was in her mid-30s. “I had known for decades that I had been alive during the time of Christ but I could not remember who I was for many, many years,” she says. “It was on a spiritual retreat in Mexico that I had the formal visitation from Jeshua, who personally revealed to me my identity in that lifetime. I had been praying for this revelation for many years. It took quite a while for me to be able to accept this wisdom. It was extremely challenging to me for a very long time. I discuss this in my book. In the beginning, I just couldn’t believe it. I mean, ME? You must be kidding, I thought!”Shayna tried for decades to ignore the memories of her life as Mary Magdalene. “I thought it made me special. I thought it singled me out. I actually came to a place where I was angry when others claimed that identity. I had much to learn! (I had not yet learned of Group Souls or Archetypal Soul Expressions.) I always knew it was important but I just could not go back there. I was so afraid of re-living the crucifixion. I have always had a very close personal relationship with Jeshua and for years He would fill my body each day with His Light when I asked in my morning prayer at the hospital chapel of the facility where I worked. It takes a long time to release judgment when it surrounds your very environment continually. I finally came to a place of acceptance after many years but took no action upon the wisdom. It wasn’t until my husband of 20 years left me that I finally found the courage to go into that lifetime. It was potentially the largest devastation of my life and became the greatest gift I have ever received.”Mary’s emergence into our times is not by accident. She has a message for the world. “You will see from the book and from my website that Mary has definitely become present at this time for a reason,” Shayna says. “She is desirous of assisting all of mankind in joining Mother Earth in a consciousness ascension to the Higher Heavens. She is greatly interested in Mother Earth and her current consciousness, which is birthing an entirely new planet in a higher vibrational dimension. The planet is going to ascend. We can choose to ascend with her or not. Mary is here to assist us in that decision making process and its evolution.”Shayna would like you to know that the artwork in the book is very unique. She painted this series of Crystal Paintings two years before she wrote the book. Each illustration is a vibrational template (programmed to be recipient-specific) of the original artwork which is embedded with various crystals and mystical properties. You may use these illustrations to your advantage as explained in the book.A Magdalene Easter is a very personal diary of self-exploration which touches past, present and future. “You will journey with me through lifetimes” Shayna says. “You will journey through history. Your experience with this book will leave you anticipating your own personal journey through the evolution of your soul.”A Magdalene Easter – Memoirs of My Life with Jeshua is available at Shayna’s website, https://amagdaleneeaster.com in print or eBook form. It’s also available from Amazon and other eBook retailers.The author now has a workshop series in development on The Evolution of the Soul, which is a practicum for locating the Doorway To The Soul and returning to the memory of your own Divine Identity.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.