Newly constructed police post to help curb sexual-related violence in Rumbek (by Peter Ring Ariik Kuol)

Residents of Deng-Nhial area in Rumbek County have been jovially celebrating the handover, by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), of a newly erected police post which they hope will enable the police to better protect people and property.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Deborah Anek Gordon, an area resident, said the presence of a police post in Deng-Nhial will reduce sexual-related violence in the area.

“I am really happy as woman because my fellow women and girls who were being sexually abused due to breakdown in rule of law will not suffer again,” she said, adding, “this newly constructed station will hopefully rescue the weak.”

She appealed to the community to promote rule of law by cooperating with the police in the area.

“I am calling on my people not to take the law into their hands. If your wife has committed adultery, or your daughter has eloped, come and open a case against the suspect,” Anek stated.

The police facility, whose construction cost USD49,680, is one of the many Quick Impact Projects supported by the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, to promote peace and the rule of law.

“The community is protected by the police,” said area chief Marial Majok. “If there is no police facility, then the community is at risk. Now you put it here and it means real absolute maintenance of law and order for the community,” he said.

The Governor of Western Lakes, Mahmoud Solomon Agok, acknowledged the positive role UNMISS plays in the country, saying the construction of such facilities can enhance protection of civilians.

“In order for us to protect our citizens from criminals we need a police station like this,” he said. “This police station will reinforce the justice we need to avail to our people,” he underscored.

The construction of the police station was implemented by the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.