DEADLINE ALERT - Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zuo.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zuo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zuora you have until August 13, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.