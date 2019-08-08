Ritter Pharmaceuticals Provides Highlights from Lactose Intolerance Market Research Call

/EIN News/ -- Market research indicates an unmet need for better lactose intolerance treatments and interest from both patients and physicians in the RP-G28 drug profile



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, yesterday reviewed recent market research based on in-depth interviews (n=44)1 and quantitative surveys (n=1,504)2 of patients and physicians, showing the unmet need amongst lactose intolerance (LI) sufferers and interest in new treatment options from both patients’ and physicians’ perspectives. The call was hosted by Andrew J. Ritter, Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, and Daniel P. Lundberg, Founder and former Chief Marketing Officer at Vivelix Pharmaceuticals and former Senior VP of Marketing at Salix Pharmaceuticals.

Highlights from the call include the following:

Identification of a target market for RP-G28 – LI patients with moderate to severe symptoms, estimated at 30% of the LI population (or 15 million in the United States and 17 million in Europe). 3

, especially for moderate-severe LI patients, where current treatment options do not sufficiently address symptoms, require high compliance, and/or are undesirable to follow. Further, while most patients report attempting to reduce or avoid dairy as their first defense against LI symptoms, dairy avoidance was found to be challenging and undesirable by LI sufferers as 92% of LI sufferers would like to eat some dairy and 66% of LI sufferers find it difficult to avoid dairy. Physicians also recognize the limitations of current treatment options and the compliance challenges required to avoid symptoms. Overview of interest in RP-G28 – physicians interviewed were interested in prescribing RP-G28 and estimate about half of their LI patients would be suitable for a prescription, while some gastroenterologists (GI) managing a higher volume of severe LI patients, indicated they would potentially recommend RP-G28 to 2 out of 3 of their LI patients. 1 In addition, 56% of the LI population surveyed, and 60% of the moderate-severe LI sufferers, indicated interest in RP-G28. 2

“Ritter, with RP-G28, has an opportunity to disrupt how lactose intolerance is being managed, first by providing a safe, effective therapeutic, but also by leveraging the evolution of how care is being delivered,” said Mr. Lundberg. “Ritter should be able to plan for a focused and efficient go-to-market strategy, combining both a small-to-moderately sized GI-focused specialty field force, supplemented by a smart and targeted social media and digital marketing campaign.”

In July 2019, the Company announced the completion of the “last patient last visit” for the Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 for the potential treatment of LI, a study known as “Liberatus.” Ritter Pharmaceuticals is on track to announce topline results of the Liberatus trial in early Q4 2019.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.ritterpharma.com , @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects millions worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as “Liberatus,” currently in its finalization stage with top-line data expected in early Q4 2019. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including statements related to our anticipated timing for the release of data from our Liberatus clinical trial and potential lactose intolerance market opportunity forecasts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ritter cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

