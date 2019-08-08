FIFTH ANNUAL CALIFORNIA RUM FEST RETURNS TO SAN FRANCISCO

California Rum Fest 2019

An event focused on rum education” — Federico Hernandez

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rum Lab has announced the return of its fifth annual West Coast rum extravaganza – California Rum Fest. Featuring a Grand Tasting showcasing more than 40 different rums and ten educational seminar opportunities led by the world’s foremost authorities on rum, the immersive event will take place on September 7 at SOMArts Cultural Center in San Francisco.

“As an advocate for the continued premiumization of rum, California Rum Fest presents an interactive educational forum for beverage trade professionals, media and spirits enthusiasts to taste and learn about the dynamic history, production and applications of premium rum,” said Federico Hernández, Owner, The Rum Lab.

California Rum Fest is pleased to welcome some of the industry’s most respected leaders in rum. Featured guest speakers include: Bailey Pryor (Real McCoy Rum); Richard Seale (Foursquare Distillery); David Cid (Bacardí Master of Rums); Jeff "Beachbum" Berry (Latitude 29 & Writer) Karen Hoskin (Montanya Distillers); Kate Perry (La Maison & VELIER); Roberto Serrallés (Destileria Serrallés; Don Q) and more.

2019 California Rum Fest Sessions:

1:00pm – 2:30pm – Spirit Industry Session: Opportunity for industry professionals to network with brand representatives, taste a wide variety of rums prior to the Grand Tasting and engage with industry colleagues.

2:30pm – 6:30pm – VIP Grand Tasting Session: 1-Hour early admission to the General Admission Grand Tasting.

3:30pm – 6:30pm – General Admission Grand Tasting Session: Includes the opportunity to taste premium rums; attend brand seminars and access to the Tiki Bazaar.

2:30pm – 6:30pm – Tiki Bazaar: Available to all guests of California Rum Fest, the Tiki Bazaar will be hosted on the outdoor patio of the venue, where attendees will enjoy tropical rum cocktails created by some of SF’s best bartenders, arts & crafts by local vendors and live music.

2019 California Rum Fest Seminar Schedule:

Seminar Room

1:45pm – Jamaican Rum

2:45pm – Taking a Closer Look at Rum

3:45pm – Brigands, Barons & Beachcombers: The Many Faces of Planter’s Punch

4:45pm – Barbados Rum

5:45pm – Guardians of Rum

Educational Stage

2:30pm – How the British Navy Influenced the Birth of Tiki

3:30pm – Sustainability with 3 Distilleries of the Americas

4:30pm – The Rise of Rum Cocktails … Again

5:30pm – The Skeptic’s Guide to American Rum

6:30pm – (Exclusive After Hours Seminar) The Importance of Puerto Rican Rum for the Rum Category

For full schedule details and ticketing information, please visit www.californiarumfest.com.



