Electronic Nicotine Organization Reaches Over 25 Million People with its Initial Social Media Campaign

Enough, Eliminate Youth Nicotine Use

ENO launched its first social media campaign July 27-28,2019, reaching over 25,000,000 viewers being engaged, Within a week that has grown to over 32 million.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic Nicotine Organization is Leading the Fight Against Youth Nicotine Usage with its Initial Social Media Campaign Reaching Over 25 million in the first two days!#enoughnicDALLAS, Texas, August 6, 2019 -- The Electronic Nicotine Organization ( ENO - a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization) - EnoughNic.org - is leading the social media fight against youth nicotine addiction and e-cigarette usage.ENO launched its first social media campaign July 27-28,2019, reaching over 25,000,000 people throughout the two-day launch. This was done effectively by utilizing creative content on Twitter,Instagram,Facebook and Snapchat. The campaign numbers registered at a historic high for a non-profit with over 25,180,000 impressions. Within a week the number has grown to over 32 million viewers being engaged.Popescu added, “With increased giving, ENO will be able to produce even more viral social media campaigns and create school educational programs to reverse the dramatic increase in addictive nicotine e-cigarettes. Our organization will reach over 10 million teenagers a day.”By creating powerful partnerships with strong social media influencers, amplified by social media, the Electronic Nicotine Organization is taking a decisive stand against youth nicotine use.Visit our website to learn more and donate to eliminate youth nicotine use.For more information, visit: https://enoughnic.org/ Reach us at contact@enoughnic.orgFollow on social at:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EnoughNicOrg Twitter: https://twitter.com/EnoughNic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enoughnic/ ### MEDIA ONLY CONTACTThomas PopescuElectronic Nicotine Organizationtom@enoughnic.org972-410-0369



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.