$1.8+ Billion Aircraft Transparencies Market Analysis, 2025 - Emergence of Air Taxis Creates Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Transparencies Market by End Use, Application (Windows, Windshields, Canopies, Chin Bubbles, Cabin Interior), Material (Glass, Acrylic, Polycarbonate), Coating Type (ITO, Gold, Polyurethane), Aircraft Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Transparencies Market Size is Expected to Grow From USD 1.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% During The Forecast Period.



Technological advancements are expected to drive the aircraft transparencies market growth.



The smart glass includes electrochromic technology, which allows the light transmission property of the glass to be changed when the voltage is applied. In smart glass interactive windows, an electronically dimmable panel is installed between the inboard dust cover and outboard structural cabin window system, which contains a transparent electrochromic medium sandwiched between two thin glass plies. Window-seat controls allow passengers to change the amount of visible light transmitted through the medium as per their preference.



The windows application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Windows is expected to be the fastest-growing application segments during the forecast period. Windows are crucial applications of aircraft transparencies. These windows are made of plexiglass material. The main purpose of aircraft windows is to equalize outside pressure with cabin pressure as well as provide passengers with an exterior view. The demand for aircraft windows depends on the demand for aircraft and the type of aircraft produced. Although the price of aircraft windows remains the same for all aircraft types, the number of windows installed on an aircraft varies according to the aircraft type.



The commercial aviation segment is expected to lead the market for aircraft transparencies during the forecast period.



The commercial aviation sector has witnessed strong growth over the last few years. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe.



The Asia Pacific aircraft transparencies market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The aircraft transparencies market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for Low-cost Carriers (LCCs) in the Asia Pacific region is one of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft transparencies market. The aviation industry is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region, mainly driven by increasing air passenger traffic. The increase in disposable income and growth in air passenger traffic have resulted in the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries in this region, which, in turn, boosts the demand for aircraft transparencies.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Technological Advancements

Increase in Number of Aircraft Deliveries

Opportunities

Reduction in Material Costs

Emergence of Air Taxis

Challenges

Costly Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services

Stringent Regulatory Norms

Companies Mentioned



Aeropair Ltd.

CPS Aerospace

Control Logistics Inc.

GE Aviation

GKN Aerospace

Gentex Corporation

LEE Aerospace

Llamas Plastics Inc.

Mecaplex

Meggitt

Nordam

PPG Industries

Plexiweiss GmbH

Saint-Gobain

Spartech

Texstars

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxrw92

