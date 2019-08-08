Live Ventures to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), a diversified holding company, will host a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions related to the company’s 2019 third fiscal quarter business results. The format of the call will include a brief introduction followed by a question and answer session. The dial-in numbers are:



(877) 876-9173 (U.S.)



+1 (785) 424-1667 (International/caller-paid)



Conference Call Name: LIVE VENTURES

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance, but no sooner than 30 minutes, to ensure you are connected to the call.

The company intends to file its Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 on August 14, 2019. The Form 10-Q will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.liveventures.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements, and include statements relating to the filing of Live Ventures’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019. Live Ventures may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (available at http://www.sec.gov). Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on acquiring, and subsequently operating, profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a chain of company-owned retail stores operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Tim Matula, Investor Relations

(425) 836-9035

tmatula@liveventures.com

http://liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated



