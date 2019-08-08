Asurint Announces Instantly Available Background Check Clears for Candidates in Ohio

Asurint can provide instant background check clears in 81 of the 88 counties which contain 98% of Ohio’s population.

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint today announced that their proprietary background screening technology can now evaluate court records on individuals from counties representing approximately 98% of the population Ohio. These results provide criminal clears for those candidates who do not return any criminal history results within the specified jurisdiction area of the search. Based on current results, more than 7 of every 10 candidates could be cleared instantly.*



“The team at Asurint has been working strategically with courts not only in Ohio, but across the United States in order to eliminate long turnaround times,” said Co-Founder & CEO Gregg Gay. “Because of Asurint, HR recruiters can receive clears for the majority of candidates that do not have a record in Ohio immediately. We will not stop working until we have 100% of the country covered. I have made several of these announcements and am looking forward to making even more in the coming months as we expand the use of our technology.”



Ohio is the 7th most populous state in the United States with over 11 million residents spanning 88 counties. Asurint covers 81 of those counties for instant clears. Historically, turnaround times on background checks were slow due to the manual process involved in retrieving court records. Asurint’s proprietary technology increases the speed to retrieve up-to-date information from courts instantly, leaving no need for a court runner in circumstances where the candidate’s history is clear.



Asurint provides instant clears on background screens for many other states including: Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and more. Asurint constantly works with courts around the U.S. and currently, on average, adds a county every 30 hours.



* Based on search results for July 2019

Heather Driggs Asurint 2164205542 hdriggs@asurint.com



