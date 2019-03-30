Media Event and Ribbon Cutting with Guided Property Tour of Treviso Grand: August 14, 2019, 3:30PM

/EIN News/ -- VENICE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilber Residential Group, the apartment division of Zilber Ltd., along with Lincoln Property Company and the City of Venice, announces the grand opening of the brand new Treviso Grand apartments, a modern luxury community within the thriving city of Venice, FL, on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 PM. Guided tours of the furnished model and amenities will be available while taking in the beautiful surroundings of this brand new 272-unit apartment community located at 100 Treviso Grand Circle, Venice, FL 34275.



Treviso Grand was designed to take a holistic approach to apartment living beyond simply providing living space. It has taken a “resident-first” approach, delivering a superior living experience as the ultimate end goal. The community has amazing open space, privacy and views, despite being only steps away from Laurel Avenue along with easy freeway access for residents. The state-of-the-art amenities, including the resort style salt water swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center with FitnessOnDemand™, contribute to resident’s preferred lifestyle and are meant to facilitate healthy living. Community sponsored activities and events will provide community socialization and resident interaction.

"Treviso Grand is a community where we have taken a fresh approach to the design and development process while partnering with locally-based design and construction experts in an effort to bring something unique into the market,” said Mike King, Director of Zilber Residential Group. “Our Treviso Grand development is occurring at a time where people expect more,” explained Mr. King, “gone are the days when an apartment is just four walls, today an apartment represents a lifestyle.”

Construction on Treviso Grand started in February 2018 with and welcomed its first residents in May. The community features an attractive modern Venetian exterior design and amenities as well as high-quality interior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. The community amenities are extensive and include:

8,200 SF clubhouse with TV, free coffee bar, pool table, poker table, and full kitchen

Outdoor grilling area with gas grills

Screened in outdoor gathering porch

Outdoor salt water pool surrounded by a large sundeck with varied gathering and seating areas along with a fire pit

Bocce ball courts

Children’s playground area

Fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, TRX system, yoga room and FitnessOnDemand™ which residents can use individually or in a group setting. Outdoor exercise equipment will also be available for resident use beginning this fall.

An off-leash dog park for pet exercise complete with water station and agility equipment

Treviso Grand is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company. For more information, please contact our leasing office at (941) 303-4221 or visit us at trevisogrand.com .

About Zilber Ltd.

Zilber Ltd. is a prominent, full-service real estate company known for its diversified residential and commercial capabilities. The Zilber Ltd. organization has been operating for 70 years – investing, building and managing real estate throughout the U.S, providing value to its customers while revitalizing communities.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

Media Contact: Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company



