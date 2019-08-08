Sunwing introduces direct flight service from Ottawa to Mazatlán, Mexico

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for residents of the Ottawa-Gatineau Metropolitan Area looking for an easy way to escape to Mexico this winter. For the first time ever, weekly flights will depart from the capital to the Pacific Mexican destination of Mazatlán . Sunwing’s new flight service will operate beginning December 17, 2019 until April 14, 2020 inclusive. With the introduction of this new destination, residents of the Ottawa-Gatineau Metropolitan Area now have access to 12 of the tour operator’s most popular vacation hotspots direct from their local airport.



Known as the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, Mazatlán is a favourite destination of Canadians looking to soak up the sun and embrace the local culture. Vacationers can spend their days relaxing on one of the numerous golden-sand beaches of the aptly-named Golden Zone or strolling along the seaside Malecon boardwalk. In Old Mazatlán, travellers can experience the local culture as they traverse the cobblestone streets, admire the neoclassical architecture and enjoy live music in quaint plazas.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming tourists from Ottawa on the first-ever direct flight service to México’s Only Colonial City on the Beach, a destination with a beautiful mixture of real Mexico culture and 20 kilometers of swimmable beaches”, said Julio Birrueta, Director of the Mazatlán Tourism Board. “Guests will not only have the opportunity to enjoy great seafood, regional cuisine and a wide variety of activities and local tours, but they will also find authentic hospitality from the local mazatlecos”, he added.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented on the news, “We are excited to be returning to Ottawa International Airport this winter with even more vacation options for our customers. We offer more flights to Mazatlán than any other tour operator in Canada and are delighted to be able to introduce this new destination to our customers in Ottawa this coming season.”

Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority added his support, “Over the past few years Sunwing has grown considerably at Ottawa International Airport. Not only have they added capacity to favourite warm weather destinations, they have also introduced numerous new non-stop options, including the newly added destination of Mazatlán, further reinforcing Ottawa-Gatineau’s quick uptake of new direct air service.”

Vacationers can choose from a wide range of resort options in Mazatlán. The newly-renovated and expanded Riu Emerald Bay is a popular choice for families, offering accommodation options for five or more. At El Cid Castilla Beach , travellers can explore the shops and restaurants of the nearby Golden Zone. Visitors can immerse themselves in the local culture at Playa Mazatlan Beach Hotel , with exclusive Viva Mexico inclusions like Spanish lessons and tequila tasting classes.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy a host of benefits when they book their tropical getaway before September 6th for travel between December 18th, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. The tour operator is offering the ultimate package deal with complimentary Price Drop Guarantee with up to $600 cash back per couple*, reduced deposits of $50 per person, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed** and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

** An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6371c1dc-a57f-448c-b50f-2fec56098404

