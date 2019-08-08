Kofax VP of Strategy Dan Kuenzig to Speak at Impact Optimize2019

Executive to Lead Breakout Session 'Strategies for Keeping Up with The Accelerating Rate of Change'

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced that Vice President of Strategy, Dan Kuenzig, will speak at Impact Optimize2019 in Chicago – leading a breakout session titled “Strategies for Keeping Up with The Accelerating Rate of Change.”



During the session Kuenzig will examine how automation is impacting every person, organization and economy. He’ll also touch on emerging technologies that have the potential to disrupt every industry. While many leaders struggle to keep pace with the ever-accelerating rate of change, only organizations that can scale their intelligent automation efforts across the enterprise have a strategic digital transformation advantage, deliver long-term profitability, and execute on their brands’ core purpose/mission. The session will outline current strategies, trends, considerations, and the future of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Intelligent Automation market.

What: Breakout session “Strategies for Keeping Up with The Accelerating Rate of Change” at Impact Optimize2019

Who: Dan Kuenzig, Vice President of Strategy at Kofax

When: Thursday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Aon Grand Ballroom, Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, Illinois

Event Details: Impact Optimize2019 is a one-day summit dedicated to changing the way you think about business in the digital age. The summit aims to arm attendees with the skills and tools needed to drive results, and connect them with experts who can provide in-depth insights and examples tailored to their specific markets. The event offers different tracks, breakouts and workshops covering the strategies to make smart investments, identify data-driven action items and more in an inclusive environment for professionals at any job level.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX

Media Contact: Amanda Ingalls Public Relations Director +1 (949) 783-1595 amanda.ingalls@kofax.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.