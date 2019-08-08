Global Specialty Tapes Market by Resin, Backing Material, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PVC, Paper, Woven/Non-Woven, Pet, Foam, PP), Application (Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, White Goods, Construction, Printing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for specialty tapes is witnessing high growth with increased usage in different sectors. The global specialty tapes market size was USD 41.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 59.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.



The study covers the specialty tapes market across segments. It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on resin, backing material, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The specialty tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada), Berry Global Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Lohmann GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), and Nichiban Co. Ltd (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the specialty tapes market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Growth in demand for specialty tapes in the healthcare & hygiene application is driving the market

The growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing use of specialty tapes in the healthcare & hygiene industry. The specialty tapes market is affected by higher manufacturing costs resulting from increased energy costs. In addition, the consistently increasing global demand for chemicals and the capacity constraints in the supply of these primary chemicals and resin feedstock have fueled the rise in raw material prices.

Growth in the demand for PVC backing material is expected to fuel the demand for specialty tapes

PVC is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of specialty tapes. PVC tapes are non-corrosive and resistant to humidity and UV rays. PVC is a thermoplastic polymer that possesses excellent mechanical properties, better insulation ability, and higher resistance to chemicals. These tapes can be used in a variety of applications such as general purpose, lane marking, hazard warning, duct sealing, vapor barrier, protection, construction, automotive, white goods, aircraft, and other industrial applications. In addition, these tapes are ideal for masking during the chemical plating process in the

electrical & electronics industry.

Healthcare & hygiene is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period

The specialty tapes market in the healthcare & hygiene application is growing with the aging population, demand for surgeries, wound dressings, awareness of hygiene products, transdermal drug delivery, and many others, owing to their advantages in various applications. These tapes have wide acceptability due to factors such as low cost and easy availability, as compared to traditional medical procedures. The global hygiene market is expanding with innovative products that are thinner, more breathable, and absorbent. Specialty tapes are used in the manufacturing of disposable infant diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence products. The release liners used in these products have high tear and tensile strength due to optimum fiber content and good formation.

APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC specialty tapes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for specialty tapes from the developing countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea. The shift of manufacturing units from North America and Europe to APAC is driving the growth of the APAC specialty tapes market. China is expected to lead the demand for specialty tapes. In APAC, China and India have shown a high growth potential as the demand for healthcare & hygiene, electrical & electronics, building & construction, retail & graphics, and automotive industries is increasing. It is also one of the largest consumers of specialty tapes in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Tapes Market

4.2 Specialty Tapes Market, By Resin Type

4.3 Specialty Tapes Market, By Backing Material

4.4 APAC Specialty Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Specialty Tapes Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Specialty Tapes Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Specialty Tapes in Diverse End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Rising Urban Population

5.2.1.3 Improvement in Healthcare Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacing Traditional Fastening Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Supply Chain

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Revenue of the Global Electrical & Electronics Industry

5.4.4 Trends in Healthcare & Hygiene Industry

5.4.5 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.4.6 Trends and Forecast in the Building & Construction Industry

6 Specialty Tapes Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic

6.2.1 High Durability Than Other Specialty Tapes is Boosting the Demand for Acrylic Specialty Tapes

6.3 Rubber

6.3.1 Good Adhesion to A Plastics, Non-Polar, and Low-Energy Surfaces is Increasing the Demand for Rubber Specialty Tapes in APAC

6.4 Silicone

6.4.1 Wide Usage in Electricals & Electronics, Healthcare & Hygiene, and Automotive Industries is Driving the Silicone Specialty Tapes Market

6.5 Others

7 Specialty Tapes Market, By Backing Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.2.1 The Flame Retardancy and Electrical Insulation Properties are Expected to Drive the Demand for PVC Specialty Tapes

7.3 Woven/Non-Woven

7.3.1 Low Thickness and Good Adhesion to A Variety of Substrates are Expected to Drive the Demand for Woven/Non-Woven Specialty Tapes

7.4 Paper

7.4.1 Repulpable Nature of Paper Will Drive the Use of Paper Backing Material in Specialty Tapes

7.5 PET

7.5.1 Growing Demand in Consumer Goods, Automotive, and Building & Construction Industries is Expected to Spur the Demand for PET Backing Material in Specialty Tapes

7.6 Foam

7.6.1 The Growing Awareness About Acrylic Foam Tapes in Industries Such as Wind Energy, Automobile, and Defence has Increased the Number of Foam Specialty Tape Manufacturers

7.7 Polypropylene (PP)

7.7.1 The Growing Demand for Fast Moving Consumer Goods is Expected to Drive the Demand for PP Specialty Tapes

7.8 Others

8 Specialty Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrical & Electronics

8.2.1 Socio-Economic Developments Including Rising Disposable Income in Developing Countries is Expected to Drive the Market

8.3 Healthcare & Hygiene

8.3.1 Growth of the Healthcare & Hygiene End-Use Industry Relies on the Level of Penetration of the Finished Products Within Each Country and Its Demographics

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 The Growing Focus on Lightweight Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand for Specialty Tapes in the Automotive Sector.

8.5 White Goods

8.5.1 Specialty Tapes for Trim and Graphics Mock-Ups, Sound Deadening, Wire Harnessing, and Protection in Heating Elements are Driving the Market

8.6 Paper & Printing

8.6.1 The Market in the Paper & Printing Segment is Expected to Witness High Growth in APAC

8.7 Building & Construction

8.7.1 The Growth of Housing Sectors in Emerging Countries is Driving the Market in the Building & Construction Industry

8.8 Retail & Graphics

8.8.1 The Innovative Mounting Tapes Such as the Acxplus Product Range From Tesa is Driving the Specialty Tapes Market

8.9 Others

9 Specialty Tapes Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 The Demand for Specialty Tapes is High in China as It is One of the Largest Manufacturers of Automobiles

9.2.2 India

9.2.2.1 The Country's Healthcare Sector is Growing Rapidly and is Expected to Drive the Specialty Tapes Market

9.2.3 Japan

9.2.3.1 Japan is the Third-Largest Specialty Tapes Consumer in APAC

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations in This Country Regarding the Manufacturing and Usage of High Voc Content Tapes has Led to Slowdown in the Market Growth

9.2.5 Indonesia

9.2.5.1 Availability of Low Cost Raw Materials & Labor in Comparison to Other APAC Countries is A Driver for the Market

9.2.6 Taiwan

9.2.6.1 Specialty Tapes Export Volume is Higher Than the Domestic Sales in the Country

9.2.7 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Increase in Demand From the Automotive, Aerospace, and Electronics Industries Will Drive the Specialty Tapes Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Significant Growth is Expected in the Technology-Intensive Areas

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Growing Demand From Key Industries Such as Healthcare & Hygiene, Electrical & Electronics, and Automotive is Expected to Propel the Demand for Specialty Tapes

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Major Automotive Companies are Planning to Expand their Production CAPACity in Germany, Which Will Drive the Demand for Specialty Tapes in the Country.

9.4.2 Italy

9.4.2.1 The High Growth in the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Specialty Tapes Market

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 The Expenditure on Healthcare is Expected to Increase in the Coming Years, thereby Providing Significant Growth Opportunities to the Specialty Tapes Market

9.4.4 Netherlands

9.4.4.1 With the Increase in Demand for Adhesives in Various Industries, the Demand for Specialty Tapes is Expected to Grow in the Country

9.4.5 UK

9.4.5.1 Advanced Technological Infrastructure and Increased R&D Investments Attract Companies Globally to Invest in the Country

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.6.1 Growth in the Transportation Sector and Recovery of the Construction Sector is Propelling the Demand for Specialty Tapes

9.4.7 Poland

9.4.7.1 Automotive Sector is One of the Key Branches of the Country's Economy

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.8.1 The Launch of 12 National Projects By The Russian Administration Provides Immense Growth Opportunities for Different Industries, Driving The Specialty Tapes Market

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.1.1 Low Production Costs and Access to New Markets Fuel The Growth of The Specialty Tapes Market in The Country

9.5.2 Turkey

9.5.2.1 Rapid Expansion of Trade Activities is Increasing The Demand for Specialty Tapes

9.5.3 Rest of The Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Automotive and Building & Construction Industries Offer High Growth Potential for Specialty Tapes Manufacturers in The Country

9.6.2 Rest of South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Market Ranking Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2 New Product Launch

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

11.3 Tesa SE

11.4 Lintec Corporation

11.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.6 Scapa Group PLC

11.7 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

11.8 Berry Global Inc.

11.9 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

11.10 Lohmann GMBH & Co. KG

11.11 Nichiban Co. Ltd.

11.12 Other Key Companies

11.12.1 Dermamed Coatings Company LLC

11.12.2 CCT Tapes

11.12.3 Gergonne - The Adhesive Solution

11.12.4 Adhesives Research Inc.

11.12.5 Advance Tapes International

11.12.6 Shurtape Technologies LLC

11.12.7 Mactac LLC

11.12.8 American Biltrite Inc.

11.12.9 YEM Chio Co. Ltd.

11.12.10 Atp Adhesive Systems AG

11.12.11 Wuan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes Co. Ltd.



