Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC: VSHC) Announces New Name  

VSHC Is Now Movement Industries Corporation

Houston, TX, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK: VSHC) VSHC/LTN Capital is excited to announce its new name, Movement Industries Corporation. Our vision is to create prosperity, locally and growth globally, in every community around the world driven by our mission to empower every individual and industry to advance humanity through innovation. The word "movement", which means the process of moving or change, strategic shift, a group effort to attain a shared vision, embodied our organization's spirit.

"Change is the only constant and every industry is being disrupted by the movement of technology. Amazon changed the way we shopped, Uber changed how we hailed a ride, and Facebook changed the way we connected with people. These great organizations did not create new values but created value through the way our society did these things with technology," stated Mr. Linh Nguyen, Movement Industries' CEO.

With our roots in Oil and Gas, our goal is to bring together great companies and ideas to create a movement that will change the way energy is brought to market. As we analyzed the Oil and Gas supply chain, we saw value not only in the traditional products and services but also in bringing each segment together and enhancing them with new patented technologies to advance the effectiveness of the digital oilfield. Each organization we seek to join Movement Industries has tremendous value in its own right but creates greater value when added to the energy ecosystem we are building - stronger and more diversified as a whole than the sum of its parts. Movement Industries' ecosystem will be built on the traditional values of efficiency, a fair price, a good product and excellent service amplified and connected by the technological revolution.

As our organization continues to take shape, movement best expressed our mission. We will be revealing our new brand identity in the following weeks with the launch of our website to share our vision. We will also be revealing next week, the names of three companies with which we have signed letters of intent to acquire.

Stay up-to-date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in

About Movement Industries Corporation, formally Visual Healthcare Corp.

Movement Industries, formally Visual Healthcare Corp., invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

About Velocity Manufacturing Corporation

Velocity Manufacturing Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, provides Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) machining and fabrication services to national and global energy organizations. The company's leadership brings over 50 years of industry knowledge and experience. Velocity's skilled professionals, high-tech tools and technology drive its unmatched service, standards, safety, and growth.

For more information about Velocity Manufacturing visit www.velocitymfgcorp.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-849-1300.

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve ("HAV") is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. HAV is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit - www.hialloyvalve.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-856-9777. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve.

Contact Information

VSHC Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



