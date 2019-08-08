Chanticleer Holdings Announces New Burgers Grilled Right in Kuwait

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands, today announced that its franchise partner has opened its second and newest Burgers Grilled Right (“BGR”) location in Kuwait.



The BGR restaurant is owned and operated by Master Franchise Operator Al Bassamiah, whose principal owner is Nasser Al Mutair. This location is part of a 35-unit Master Franchise agreement covering four Gulf Coast countries.

"The better burger concept is popular in international markets. We are fortunate to have an experienced franchisee in place who shares our vision for the BGR brand in this evolving market," said Rich Adams, President American Roadside Burgers Inc.

BGR is helping lead the better burger market with a menu designed around our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and burgers grilled over an open flame. BGR operates stores domestically and internationally, with franchise opportunities in both markets. For more information, visit www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some portions of this press release, particularly those describing Chanticleer's goals and strategies, contain 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as 'expects,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'anticipates' or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. While Chanticleer is working to achieve those goals and strategies, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include conditions and servicing of current debt obligations, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, the need for significant capital, increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors, any of which could have an adverse effect on the business plans of Chanticleer, its reputation in the industry or its expected financial return from operations and results of operations. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Chanticleer that they will achieve such forward-looking statements. For further details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they may be amended from time to time. Chanticleer undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com



