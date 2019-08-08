PaintShop Pro 2020 Debuts New Intelligent Tools for Incredible Photo Creation

Innovative new cloning and selection tools inspire photographers to push the limits of their imagination to create extraordinary images

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing PaintShop Pro 2020 and PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate , the powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suites built for photographers and content creators who want to produce impressive photos, sophisticated photo composites, and compelling designs.



Create exceptional photo composites with the new SmartClone tool that makes it simple to seamlessly blend image elements in an instant and the new Refine Brush that takes the complexity out of selecting and isolating fine details for effortless and highly realistic results. To save time, the all-new, touch-ready Photography Workspace offers a sleek environment that’s specifically designed to simplify quick edits. PaintShop Pro® 2020 also delivers speed improvements across the application, with popular tools like Pic-to-Painting™ and Text editing that are now even smoother and more responsive.

“With PaintShop Pro 2020, we’re releasing new tools that give our users the confidence to experiment and bring images to life that go beyond anything they’ve created before,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager for Corel Photo. “Achieving complex composites is now a breeze thanks to new features like SmartClone and the Refine Brush that take on the heavy lifting of color blending, contouring, and isolating essential elements of your photos. This intelligent software allows you to create photo-realistic images straight from your imagination in just minutes.”

The new PaintShop Pro 2020 offers comprehensive photo editing and graphic design tools to meet the needs of photographers and content creators at an unbeatable value.

NEW! SmartClone

Achieve remarkable results with SmartClone. Using content-aware cloning technology, this tool easily merges elements, including faces and other complex objects, from multiple images and seamlessly integrates them into one.

NEW! Refine Brush

Effortlessly achieve incredible composites. The Refine Brush provides extreme accuracy and precision when selecting objects, down to a single strand of hair or blade of grass.

NEW! Photography Workspace

Save time with an all-new, highly simplified workspace that provides all the essential tools photographers need to focus on quick edits. Touch-ready, the Photography Workspace offers a simple and sleek interface specifically designed to support Ultra HD and 4K.

NEW! Performance Enhancements

Experience exceptional performance and speed advancements in PaintShop Pro 2020. Not only are there noticeable improvements in speed throughout the application to enhance efficiency, but popular tools like Pic-to-Painting and Text editing are also significantly faster.

ENHANCED! Streamlined Workflow

Maximize your momentum thanks to simplified layer styles that make it easy to copy and paste settings from one layer to another. Depth of Field now offers an impressive increase in precision, while across the application, numerous improvements to performance and features make it faster than ever to get striking results.

PaintShop Pro 2020 offers support for new RAW camera formats and the latest stylus and graphics tablets for more expressive results, plus a selection of exciting new brushes, color palettes, gradients, patterns, picture tubes, and more.

Choose PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate to Elevate your Creative Potential

Get all the power of PaintShop Pro 2020 while experiencing endless possibilities with a bonus collection of premium software, including GRFX Studio Corel Edition, Parallels® Toolbox, PhotoMirage™ Express, Painter® Essentials™ 6, AfterShot™ 3, and a creative collection of brushes, textures, and over 100 all-new backgrounds.

Introducing the New Corel Photo Video Bundle

Also introduced today, the latest Corel Photo Video Bundle is a complete content creator’s toolkit that brings together the new PaintShop Pro 2020 and VideoStudio® Pro 2019 in a comprehensive photo, design, and video editing suite. For more information, visit www.paintshoppro.com/photo-video-bundle .

Pricing and Availability

PaintShop Pro 2020 and PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate are available in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for PaintShop Pro 2020 is $79.99 USD / €69.99 / £69.99. SRP for PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate is $99.99 USD / €89.99 / £89.99 and SRP for the Corel Photo Video Bundle is $159.99 USD / €139.99 / £139.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Upgrade pricing is available to registered users of all previous versions of PaintShop Pro (excludes NFR, OEM, and Academic versions).

For more information, or to download a free 30-day trial, visit www.paintshoppro.com . To learn more about volume licensing for enterprise or educational organizations, visit www.paintshoppro.com/business .

Stay Up-to-Date & Join the Conversation

Don't miss all the latest PaintShop Pro developments, tutorials, and more on the Corel Discovery Center at http://learn.corel.com . Connect with the PaintShop Pro community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CorelPaintShop or tweet us @CPaintShopPro .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, PaintShop, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, Essentials, MindManager, Painter, PhotoMirage, Pic-to-Painting, VideoStudio, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Marise Varanda

Public Relations Manager

marise.varanda@corel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ee04dc3-8a32-4c9c-a50d-0812b0c49a51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c02648f3-478d-42a7-b14f-b44029f72aa7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50e334ac-3cc2-4f03-b649-1cbd4243c267

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8338db05-22e8-404e-bfee-4be53c6c8995

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db3fcf8c-3403-4b27-9c48-6d866914a8cb

Introducing PaintShop Pro 2020! PaintShop Pro 2020 is a powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suite built for photographers and content creators who want to produce impressive photos, sophisticated photo composites, and compelling designs. NEW! SmartClone Achieve remarkable results with SmartClone. Using content-aware cloning technology, this tool easily merges elements, including faces and other complex objects, from multiple images and seamlessly integrates them into one. NEW! Refine Brush Effortlessly achieve incredible composites. The Refine Brush provides extreme accuracy and precision when selecting objects, down to a single strand of hair or blade of grass. NEW! Photography Workspace Save time with an all-new, highly simplified workspace that provides all the essential tools photographers need to focus on quick edits. Touch-ready, the Photography Workspace offers a simple and sleek interface specifically designed to support Ultra HD and 4K.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.