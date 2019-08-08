Made in the USA and Here to Stay; Classic Barn Light Company Launches Shiny New Website

/EIN News/ --

Gardena, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Steel Lighting Co., is pleased to announce its recently redesigned website is now live, making it easier for customers to get quality barn light style fixtures crafted in the USA without the worry of slow lead times or unanswered questions. The new website promises the same fair prices and unwavering customer support that online shoppers have come to expect from this family-owned company, alongside new features that streamline the decision making and checkout processes.





Since 2016, Steel Lighting Co. has maintained steady pricing and continues to use materials made in the USA, despite fluctuations in foreign trade and tariff talks. This is a company that takes their role with customers seriously, says owner Aaron Abergel, “Over the last 2 years we have changed the way we ship, the way we pack and even some of the materials that we use. We’ve added colors to our standard lineup because of popular demand and we have other innovations in the future that will only continue to enhance how feedback-driven we are as a company.”

Customers will find additional colorways and a brand new mounting option in addition to the classics associated with farmhouse style lighting fixtures. Clarity on sizing, dimensions, application recommendations, customizations, shipping and more, all flow cohesively throughout the newly designed website so customers can trust they know exactly what they’re getting (and where it’s coming from).

Steel Lighting Co. is the go-to for American made, handcrafted lights. As a family-owned and operated business that is comfortable making things the old fashioned way, quality is never compromised. Every Steel Lighting Co. barn light is built to last and made in the USA because customers deserve better than a copycat and more than just metal. We help craft spaces for people to bring their stories to life, and that’s something we don’t take lightly.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Steel Lighting’s media representative, Cecilia Cuellar, at +1 (310) 569-7056, marketing@SteelLightingCo.com.

Cecilia Cuellar Steel Lighting Co. +1 (310) 569-7056 marketing@steellightingco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.