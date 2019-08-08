IoT, Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q2 Call Thursday, August 15th at 11 am ET

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN ), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring and control systems and services for generators, pipelines and other industrial assets, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2019 (Q2'19) financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.



Participating on the call will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO; Tracy Clifford, CFO; and Walter Czarnecki, President and CEO of OmniMetrix. Management will review Q2 results, discuss the business outlook and hold Q&A.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Thursday, August 15th at 11:00 am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the Investor section of Acorn's website when available. Email Option for Q&A: acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns an 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines and stand-by generators used in cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and for other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix offers proven cost-effective solutions for making critical systems more reliable with thousands of monitored assets and thousands of customers, including 24 in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500.

Investor Relations Contacts

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

Catalyst IR, acfn@catalyst-ir.com



