Global Environment Monitoring Systems Market to Record a CAGR of Approx 10% During 2019-2025 - Growing Popularity of Wearable Environment Monitoring Devices

The global environment monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Growing environment pollution is one of the major factors driving the need for environmental monitoring systems. Pollution causes disturbance to the ecosystem and gives rise to global warming and several human diseases. Environment monitoring systems helps to assess the level of pollution in a region and helps government to take precautionary measures in case the pollution exceeds a certain level. It also helps government to focus more on areas which produce more pollution.



There is a growing demand for environment monitoring system from Asian countries including India and China mainly due to the growing concern of pollution in these countries.



Global environment monitoring system market is categorized based on three segments:

Application include air pollution monitoring devices, sound pollution monitoring devices, soil pollution monitoring devices, and water pollution monitoring devices.

Components include hardware, software, and services.

Regions include North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (RoW includes South America, Middle East and Africa).

Air pollution monitoring devices accounted for a major share of the global environment monitoring system market. Major air pollution monitoring devices include air quality meters and monitors, air monitoring software, and air monitoring station. These solutions measure particulate matters, gases including ozone, NO2, SO2, and CO. Some of the devices can measure temperature, dew point, and relative humidity also.



Hardware includes sensors, measuring instruments, and transmitters used for monitoring and transmitting environmental parameters. Software includes environment monitoring and management software which works along with the sensors and transmitters to provide dashboards and graphs for analysis. Services including installation, training, operation, maintenance, and equipment calibration service provided by vendors.



The report global environment monitoring system market comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

The report also covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendor profile section for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing Number of Government Policies & Regulations

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.2 Lack of Awareness in Developing & Developed Economies

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing Popularity of Wearable Environment Monitoring Devices

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Air Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.3 Sound Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring Devices

5.5 Water Pollution Monitoring Devices



6 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Measuring Instruments

6.2.3 Transmitters

6.3 Software

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Installation

6.4.2 Training

6.4.3 Operation Including Equipment Calibration and Maintenance



7 Global Environment Monitoring Systems, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 APAC

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Japan

7.2.4 Rest of APAC

7.3 North America

7.3.1 USA

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.3 Mexico

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 UK

7.4.4 Rest of Europe

7.5 RoW



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.3.2 Expansions

8.3.3 Business Restructuring



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Emerson

9.1.1 Analyst Opinion

9.1.2 Business Analysis

9.2 ThermoFisher Scientific

9.3 Siemens

9.4 Schneider Electric

9.5 Mouser Electronics

9.6 AVTECH

9.7 Rotronic

9.8 Envira

9.9 Aeroqual

9.10 Hanwell Solutions

9.11 Opsis

9.12 Xylem (YSI)

9.13 SGS Weather

9.14 Gradko



