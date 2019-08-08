Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Record a CAGR of 14.3% Between 2018 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oriented Strand Board Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, (Construction, Packaging), By Region, (Central & South America, North America, MEA, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Oriented Strand Board market size was valued at USD 11.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Superior and beneficial properties of OSBs, such as low cost, high strength, and durability, are anticipated to spur its demand over the forecast period. The emergence of terahertz technology for the measurement of moisture and density levels of the wood is expected to help in the production of advanced-grade products. The technology is being increasingly used to measure fiber orientation of OSBs owing to its sensitivity towards internal fiber structure. It is also used to improve its structural strength leading to industry growth.

Construction industry led the U.S. OSB market, in terms of product usage, owing to high demand from the residential construction sector. The number of residential units in the country increased by 4.17% in 2017. It is further expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to low mortgage rates along with increasing population and per capita income. The product is generally used as a smart alternative to the traditional lumber and plywood, as it ensures the availability of lumber supplies by efficient use of raw materials.

It is increasingly being used in I-joists, floor trusses, structural core panels, and stresses skin panels owing to technological innovations in the industry. This, in turn, will drive its growth in the years to come. The wood used in product manufacturing is generally derived from fast-growing trees, which can be replanted quickly, consequently resulting in a reduced rate of deforestation. In addition, OSB panels are exempted from formaldehyde regulations, which is expected to drive its demand as a green building material.

Increasing construction infrastructure development has resulted in burgeoning demand for wood panels for interior decoration and furniture applications. High preference for OSB due to it's low-cost has led to surge in investments by industry players in capacity expansions and acquisitions to cater to the rising demand. Presence of a large number of well-established manufacturers significantly diminishes the opportunity for new companies in the market. In addition, high capital investments and dependency on varying annual growth of consumer industries may further discourage the entry of new firms.

Application Insights

Construction was the largest application segment, which stood at USD 5.84 billion in 2017. Rising product usage in applications including single-layer flooring, subflooring, wall, ceiling, & panel sheathing, industrial containers, and mezzanine deck, coupled with strong housing demand in the U.S. is anticipated drive the segment. Superior product qualities, such as strength, rigidity, moisture resistance, core voids, lack of knot, coupled with low cost is predicted to fuel its demand in the packaging applications. The product is exempted from ISPM-15 regulations and hence is used in crating and packaging for exports. Moreover, it is easy to handle, cut, assemble, nail, and drill; which enables its use in packaging containers.

Rising imports and exports across the globe are predicted to create an enormous demand for packaging. Increasing emphasis on cost-effectiveness coupled with a surge in demand for reusable packaging materials in the form of pallets and boxes is expected to drive the product consumption over the forecast period. The product is used in a number of other applications including interior decoration and furniture. Superior characteristics, such as resistance to humidity, strength, and durability, are anticipated to accelerate its demand in interior decoration applications. In addition, OSBs are lightweight, which further augments their demand for furniture applications.

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2017 with a revenue of USD 8.01 billion. Increasing usage of advanced products, such as the use of bio-adhesives as an alternative to the resins derived from crude oil, is anticipated to reduce the impact of crude oil price fluctuations, thereby benefitting the industry growth in the region. Europe exhibits a steady rise in OSB production, with Germany and Poland, being the largest producers.

Rapidly expanding construction industry in Europe, due to low-interest rates and high rate of net migration, is expected to be a major contributor to its growth. The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, owing to the high potential for infrastructure development. The region exhibits a high product demand in industrial applications as a substitute for plywood and blockboard, where high-end panel boards are required. China led the Asia Pacific regional market in 2017 and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period.

Supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting the use of green building materials is estimated to have a positive impact on industry growth. In addition, high demand for the product in commercial construction is expected to drive the market further. High production levels in Central & South America on account of the abundance of forest area is expected to benefit the regional growth. The rise in residential and commercial constructions driven by the governmental efforts to achieve high economic growth will boost the growth further.

Market Share Insights

The global market is consolidated in nature and major companies in the market are focused on providing high-quality products through cost leadership. They primarily compete on the basis of product quality and price. Companies also focus on forming joint ventures as they face intense internal competition due to growth in the construction sector. Moreover, increasing product demand is compelling manufacturers to expand their production capacities.

Key Questions Answered



What was the market size from 2014 to 2016?

What will be market growth till 2025 and what will be the resultant market forecast in the year? How will the market drivers, restraints and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

What segment or region will drive or lead the market growth and why?

A comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape and the market participants' behavior.

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by market players? In-depth analysis of these strategies and their impact on competition and growth.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1. Wood

3.3.2. Resin and wax

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing construction industry

3.4.1.2. Benefits of OSB over other wood panels

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices

3.5. Regulatory Frame

3.5.1. Performance for wood-based structural-use panels

3.5.2. EU standards

3.6. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Technology Trends

3.8.1. Manufacturing process of OSB panels

3.8.2. Terahertz technology

3.9. Wood Requirement

3.9.1. Type of wood species preferred

3.9.2. Annual wood requirement

3.10. Resin Requirement

3.10.1. Type of waxes & resins

3.10.2. List of suppliers/distributors of resins & wax for OSB production

3.11. Price of OSB based on thickness

3.11.1. Prices offered by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Washington, U.S.

3.11.2. Prices offered by Norbord Inc., Toronto, Canada

3.11.3. Specific prices based on thickness & dimensions/OSB Panels

3.12. List of equipment required in the OSB manufacturing plant

3.12.1. Equipment by Stages

3.12.2. Prices of major equipment

3.13. Total investment cost for a 550 MMSF/Year OSB plant

Chapter 4. Oriented Strand Board Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Oriented strand board market: Application movement analysis, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Construction

4.3. Packaging

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Oriented Strand Board Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

5.2. Oriented strand board market: Regional movement analysis, 2017 & 2025

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.6. Central & South America

5.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive Scenario

6.2. Market Share Analysis

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Strategy Framework



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Sonae Indstria, SGPS, S.A.

7.2. EGGER Group

7.3. COILLTE

7.4. Kronopspan

7.5. SWISS KRONO Group

7.6. Norbord

7.7. Tolko Industries Ltd.

7.8. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

7.9. Georgia-Pacific

7.10. Weyerhaeuser



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baekzd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.