Dresner Partners Advised Ntiva on the Acquisition of HigherGround Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Ntiva, Inc., a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, on the acquisition of HigherGround Managed Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



McClean, Virginia-based Ntiva is a leading provider of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications, and strategic consulting services. The company’s objective is to help its clients leverage their technology investments to improve their business performance. More information on Ntiva can be found at www.ntiva.com .

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, HigherGround Managed Services (HGMS) is a full-service IT and consulting firm that partners with entrepreneurs and leaders of small to medium-sized organizations, ensuring they spend more time managing their core businesses and less time worrying about their IT infrastructures.

“Dresner Partners understood our desire for a partner in the Midwest and presented us with this targeted opportunity that demonstrated exceptional insight and understanding of our business,” said Steven Freidkin, Founder and CEO, Ntiva, Inc. “Strategically and culturally, HigherGround Managed Services is a strong strategic fit for our business, further enhancing our ability to reach more customers while maintaining excellent customer service.”

“The opportunity to serve more clients across the nation with the right expertise across a full complement of services makes Ntiva the perfect partner for HigherGround,” said Brian Brammeier, former CEO of HigherGround and now Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Ntiva. “We are pleased to be part of Ntiva and look forward to providing great solutions and services to our clients.”

“Ntiva and HigherGround Managed Services are a strong match,” said Michelle Moreno CFA, Managing Director, Dresner Partners. “The synergies between the two companies, coupled with Steve Freidkin’s visionary leadership and Brian Brammeier’s exceptional work ethic, will fuel the long-term growth of the company for years to come.”

“More and more, organizations are outsourcing their IT infrastructure and support to third-party service providers like Ntiva and HigherGround,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “We are pleased that we could advise Ntiva and Southfield Capital on this strategic investment which will help the company capitalize on this growing market opportunity.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

