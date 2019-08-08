Leading Insurance Brokerage Assurance Is Moving Headquarters to New Schaumburg Location

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citing a 15-year organic growth trajectory and commitment to an engaging and collaborative employee culture, Assurance is moving its headquarters down the street to a new 75,000 square foot space at 20 North Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company, currently the 35th largest insurance brokerage in the United States, now occupies several floors at 1750 East Golf Road in Schaumburg.



“Assurance invests an industry-leading percentage of its revenues back into the services and support teams clients need to improve their businesses,” said Tony Chimino, chief executive officer at Assurance. “The new location will enrich our culture and foster a highly productive working environment where professionals perform their best and deliver outstanding client results.”

Assurance has been consistently rated among the top places to work and employees cite the culture as one main reason for this high ranking. Assurance executives point out that while the space will include new amenities to help improve each employee’s work experience, mere perks are not enough to create the culture needed to be competitive in today’s insurance market.

“Ping pong tables, free Starbucks and employee outings are nice, but they don’t play as big of a role in creating an engaged culture as people might think,” said Jackie Gould, chief operating officer at Assurance.

Today’s workspaces must energize employees through amenities that allow them to be physically and mentally healthy while also connecting virtual employees with office-based staff. The new headquarters will continue to allow Assurance the ability to attract and retain “participative” employees because the insurance brokerage understands the power of engagement and productivity to reach its long-term goals. As such, the space will include conference technology enhancements, motorized desks which can be easily adjusted for standing, multiple mother’s rooms, a Zen room, fitness center and two large communal cafés.

Gould adds that every aspect of the new space promotes community. “We have strategically placed our cafés, conference rooms and workspaces where individuals are encouraged to interact throughout the day,” she said.

“If you’re looking to build a great culture, you need to forge relationships between leaders and employees, because employees and their co-workers are really the professionals who create your culture,” Chimino said. “Our new space encourages engagement.”

The move is scheduled for August 12, 2019 and will better connect Assurance’s headquarters with its additional office locations in Chicago, Ill. and Arlington, Va.

About Assurance:

Assurance is the premier national insurance brokerage for clients and industry professionals. In stark contrast to its peers, privately-owned Assurance has become the 12th largest independent broker by taking the long view. The company takes an alternative approach by investing an industry-leading percentage of its revenues back into the services clients need to improve their business. It also attracts and retains the best insurance talent by rewarding their expertise, investing in their futures, and recognizing their contributions. Assurance's ‘A’ Team is connected by a Great Place to Work culture that fosters a highly productive working environment where professionals perform their best and deliver outstanding client results. Visit us at www.assuranceagency.com .

