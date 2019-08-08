Partnerize Launches New Capabilities to Automate More Types of Partnership

New features further expand the company’s ability to measure partnership performance across mobile, influencer programs, and strategic brand co-marketing programs

The new offerings help fulfill the company’s vision in three rapidly expanding areas of partnership:

Advanced Mobile Tracking and Deep-Linking

As brands increasingly look to track, report, and pay for native app partnerships, Partnerize has enhanced its advanced mobile tracking capabilities. Marketers can now capture referrals seamlessly across all customer journeys, including web-to-app, app-to-web, and app-to-app, using a single partner link. Important features include real-time reporting of in-app conversions, SKU-level data, custom item-level metadata, and deep linking to drive increased customer engagement. Partnerize offers multiple tracking methodologies to capture all mobile event and conversion data:

Partnerize SDKs for both iOS and Android

Direct, server-to-server measurement approach that does not require SDKs

Pre-built integrations with leading Mobile Measurement Providers

Out-of-the-Box Support for Influencer Programs

The Partnerize ecosystem now includes many influencers as brands seek to track their influencer programs on a performance basis. New enhancements to the Partnerize Partner Automation Platform ensure influencers can now access the Partnerize user interface from their mobile phones, quickly obtain shortened tracking links, and add them to posts on Instagram and other major social media platforms. Brands can then track and analyze all event and conversion activity from this burgeoning channel.

Strategic Brand Co-Marketing Agreements

Partnerize has also introduced new features to make strategic brand-to-brand partnerships easier to form, measure, and optimize. Brands can now use Partnerize platform to easily create and agree to bespoke partnership terms with one or more potential partners. For example, a brand might offer unique commission payment terms for certain brand partnerships.

“Partnerize is singularly focused on helping clients manage virtually any type of revenue partnership,” said Partnerize Chief Product Office Matt Simmonds. “These platform enhancements add to the unique value we deliver to the world’s great brands.”

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

