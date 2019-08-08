Engagement strategies recommended by Bill Sugg help healthcare leaders better reach their communities.

ORD, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitals have been able to positively impact their surrounding communities through advanced technology, public health partnerships, and outreach initiatives. Healthcare leaders are always looking for new ways to engage their communities to open communication and improve overall well-being. In fact, to widely impact health, hospital leaders need to think about much more than just the actual medical care. Socioeconomics, the physical environment, and healthy behaviors all come into play. Bill Sugg , a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, shares three suggestions for hospitals that strive to engage their communities better.ConnectWhen crafting a new public health initiative, many leaders make the mistake of relying on data alone. While using data as a resource is indeed helpful, Bill Sugg notes that it can also be inadequate. By connecting with the community and polling residents about health needs, Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis had greater success in reversing negative community health trends.ReachLeaders must think outside the hospital walls to consider partnerships with local churches. Bill Sugg explains that churches can be a critical source of engagement within a community. Using a “navigator” in congregations can help people more easily connect to the healthcare services they need. Reaching out to the community in a place of comfort and trust can also help with education initiatives and smoother transitions from the hospital to home.Use Social MediaMany hospitals have started engaging their patients through social media. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can be used to share and collect valuable information. Bill Sugg explains that one study found Twitter to be a powerful tool for tracking seasonal flu outbreaks. Healthcare leaders also use social media to address questions about basic health concerns. The full extent of how these online tools can be harnessed for healthcare organizations is not yet fully understood. Bill Sugg believes each organization should study and modify their social media strategies over time.About Bill Sugg William T. Sugg , also known as Bill Sugg, of Valley County Health Systems , has worked through almost every major crisis possible in a hospital setting, including deadly tornadoes, floods, fires, and scandals.Under Bill Sugg’s leadership, his organization has received many awards and distinctions including #1 Hospital in the Sun Regional Health System, Tennessee HealthCare Award, and Studer Group Award.His leadership style is approachable, transparent, and people-centered. William T. Sugg believes in a strong teamwork culture that promotes respect, trust, commitment, and dedication to goals and values.



