Pacific Ventures Group Announces Successful Run of the SnöBar Product Line in its New Copacking Facility

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC PINK: PACV) (the "Company"), an investment group concentrating in food, beverage and alcohol distribution, announced today that the SnöBar Product Line will be fulfilled for the east and west coast of the United States through its distribution centers. This will allow the SnöBar brand to grow rapidly and be available to consumers over the age of 21.



The company will continue the sales of the SnöBar Product Line to its distributors which will allow customers to buy on demand.

About Pacific Ventures Group:

Pacific Ventures is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com . (You must be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar www.snobarcocktails.com)

